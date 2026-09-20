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Neuromorphic Chip Developed At IIT (ISM) Dhanbad Gains Traction At SEMICON India 2026

Dhanbad: The neuromorphic chip that gained traction at the SEMICON India 2026 has followed an interesting trajectory. The idea behind this tiny chip is to develop futuristic technology with smart glasses for the visually impaired on one end and potential use in devices for detecting critical minerals and rare earth elements on the other.

This chip has been designed by Dr. Rajeev Kumar Ranjan, Associate Professor at the Department of Electronics Engineering at Indian Institute of Technology (Indian School of Mines) at Dhanbad along with his team. Inspired by the neurons in the human brain, this technology is being explored for use in a variety of systems tailored to different needs.

The story began with the IIT (ISM) team working on developing smart glasses that could help understand surroundings and alert people about approaching obstacles. The chip became a crucial component of this comprehensive smart system.

The fundamental idea behind the neuromorphic technology is to draw inspiration from the way neurons in the human brain function. The brain processes and responds to a constant stream of information. Neuromorphic computing attempts to translate this concept into electronic systems.

The IIT (ISM) team worked towards this goal by developing the chip that could be used as a part of intelligent systems that process information at low power. The goal was to develop computing capabilities that could be integrated into devices with real-world needs.

When this technology is fully developed in future, sensors in smart glasses can gather information about surrounding objects and obstacles. This information will be transmitted to the chip which will analyze it. The system will then be able to alert the user through sound or other signals.

Experts say that the chip's potential isn't limited to smart glasses alone. The team is exploring other potential applications including rare earth element detection systems and medical processing.

Experts disclosed that the chip itself is not a machine for detecting rare earth elements or critical minerals. Rather, its appropriate components can be integrated into the detection system where it is needed. Similarly, its capabilities can be tested for signal and data processing in the medical field. Therefore, the possibility of using the same basic technology in different systems is being explored for different needs.

Among these potential applications, low power consumption is a key aspect. In devices like smart glasses, the chip will need to operate for long periods of time and process data more efficiently with limited energy. Therefore, it's not enough for the team to simply make the chip work but also to make it energy efficient.

Neuromorphic architectures offer possibilities in this direction. In other systems, such as rare earth element detection, the team is also exploring how to connect parts of the chip to meet system requirements and control energy consumption.

The chip is the result of years of research and continuous design refinement. Instead of simply copying an existing chip, the team studied relevant technologies and available research, then tailored the design to their needs. The design was then tested at multiple levels, and improvements were made to address the shortcomings.