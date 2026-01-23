ETV Bharat / state

Netaji's Jharkhand Legacy: From The Clarion Call In Kalikapur To The Great Escape From Gomoh

Jamshedpur: The entire nation is paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Friday, with the day being celebrated as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valour). This day is dedicated to Subhas Chandra Bose's courage, sacrifice, leadership and patriotism.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had a strong connection with Jharkhand. Whether it was ending the strike at the Tata Iron and Steel Company (now Tata Steel) in Jamshedpur in 1928, or participating in the Congress session in Ramgarh in 1940, he left his footprint in the region.

Furthermore, Netaji was last seen in India at the Gomoh railway station in Jharkhand. Besides these instances, Netaji's memories are also preserved in Kalikapur village of East Singhbhum district. In Kalikapur village of East Singhbhum district, memories of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose still linger. A family’s connection here with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is deeply ingrained.

About 87 years ago, on December 5, 1939, Netaji arrived in this small village called Kalikapur and sounded the clarion call for the country's Independence from here. The Bhagat family, who live in this village, still possesses all the mementoes associated with Netaji. These insignias bear witness to that historic meeting. Netaji held a meeting in Kalikapur village and inspired the people to rise up for freedom.

Addressing the people in Kalikapur village, Netaji said that freedom would not come as alms; it would have to be fought for. This meeting, led by Congress leader Karamchand Bhagat, was where Netaji gave the slogan, "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom." A large number of villagers participated in this historic assembly. Netaji's sole objective was to ignite the flame of freedom in every village and inspire every Indian citizen to come forward and fight for the country's independence.

The chair, table, and tablecloth on which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose sat and addressed that historic meeting are still preserved in the Bhagat family's home. The certificate of appreciation, written in Bengali, presented by the village, is also carefully preserved.