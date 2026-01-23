Netaji's Jharkhand Legacy: From The Clarion Call In Kalikapur To The Great Escape From Gomoh
In Kalikapur village of East Singhbhum district, memories of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose still linger.
Published : January 23, 2026 at 8:18 PM IST
Jamshedpur: The entire nation is paying homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary on Friday, with the day being celebrated as Parakram Diwas (Day of Valour). This day is dedicated to Subhas Chandra Bose's courage, sacrifice, leadership and patriotism.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose had a strong connection with Jharkhand. Whether it was ending the strike at the Tata Iron and Steel Company (now Tata Steel) in Jamshedpur in 1928, or participating in the Congress session in Ramgarh in 1940, he left his footprint in the region.
Furthermore, Netaji was last seen in India at the Gomoh railway station in Jharkhand. Besides these instances, Netaji's memories are also preserved in Kalikapur village of East Singhbhum district. In Kalikapur village of East Singhbhum district, memories of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose still linger. A family’s connection here with Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is deeply ingrained.
About 87 years ago, on December 5, 1939, Netaji arrived in this small village called Kalikapur and sounded the clarion call for the country's Independence from here. The Bhagat family, who live in this village, still possesses all the mementoes associated with Netaji. These insignias bear witness to that historic meeting. Netaji held a meeting in Kalikapur village and inspired the people to rise up for freedom.
Addressing the people in Kalikapur village, Netaji said that freedom would not come as alms; it would have to be fought for. This meeting, led by Congress leader Karamchand Bhagat, was where Netaji gave the slogan, "Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom." A large number of villagers participated in this historic assembly. Netaji's sole objective was to ignite the flame of freedom in every village and inspire every Indian citizen to come forward and fight for the country's independence.
The chair, table, and tablecloth on which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose sat and addressed that historic meeting are still preserved in the Bhagat family's home. The certificate of appreciation, written in Bengali, presented by the village, is also carefully preserved.
Abhijit Bhagat, a member of the Bhagat family, said that his grandfather, Karamchand Bhagat, was a close associate of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Whenever Netaji visited, he would stay at their house. Strategies for the country's Independence were discussed and meetings were held there.
According to Bhagat, Netaji would stay for several days in the village. The Bhagat family members said that after Netaji's speech, a wave of patriotism swept through the entire village. People declared that they were ready to fight for freedom.
This is why the village still cherishes Netaji's memories as a precious legacy. Every year on January 23, Netaji's birth anniversary, special programmes are held in the village, where children are told stories of his struggles and sacrifice.
Subhas Chandra Bose travelled extensively both within India and abroad and took several steps for India's Independence, including the formation of the Azad Hind Fauj (Indian National Army). His final departure was linked to Jharkhand. Netaji was last seen on the soil of Jharkhand at Gomoh railway station (currently Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Junction).
Although Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's final journey was from Jharkhand, his connection with the state was significant. He attended the 53rd session of the Congress, which was held in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, in 1940. From here, Netaji gave the country a new political direction. To attend this session, he travelled by train to Chakradharpur and then via Khunti to Lalpur in Ranchi.
On August 20, he was unanimously declared the president of the Labour Association of Tata Iron and Steel Company. Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose became the third president of the Labour Association. The G Town ground in Bistupur still stands as a witness to the last meeting held under Netaji's leadership with the striking workers. He had said that strikes are not the solution to the problem.