NESCO Drug Case: Main Supplier Mahesh Khemlani Arrested At Mumbai Airport; International Linkages and Bollywood Ties Uncovered
The key person in the investigation is Mahesh Khemlani's live-in girlfriend, Bollywood movie star and former bar dancer Jiya Jacob, also known as Jiya Rachel.
Published : May 2, 2026 at 12:23 AM IST
Mumbai: The police of Vanrai in Maharashtra arrested Mahesh Khemlani, also known as Mark, in connection with the Nesco drugs case. According to officials, Mahesh Khemlani, who is described as a top international drug trafficker, was nabbed at the Mumbai International Airport after landing from Thailand, where he had gone into hiding when the case surfaced.
The entire investigation revealed how a highly organised syndicate operates, involving international travel, cryptocurrencies, and links to Bollywood movies. The key person in the entire investigation is Mahesh Khemlani's live-in girlfriend, 33-year-old Bollywood movie star and former bar dancer Jiya Jacob, also known as Jiya Rachel.
It came to light from police sources that Jiya and Khemlani held a joint account with numerous large transactions. When the financial transactions of Jiya were being investigated, it became apparent that there had been financial transactions in her accounts amounting to nearly Rs 50 lakh, with one particular amount of around Rs 14.95 lakh, believed to be derived from the drug business.\
What is significant about the transaction is that soon after the raid by the police on the Nesco Compound in Goregaon, the account balance went down to zero.
Other proof shows that several other accused in the case, namely, Ayush Sahitya, Shubh Aggarwal, Vineet Gerlani, and Anand Patel, regularly made deposits into the accounts through internet banking facilities and QR codes made available by Khemlani.
In what had started as an operation against drug mafias by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), following the initial shock that the Nesco case created in the western suburbs of Mumbai, the agency is now moving ahead to crack down on all drug gangs in the country. While the Vanrai police concentrated on the module controlled by Khemlani and Jiya, the NCB is seizing properties belonging to a different module of the same gang. This has led to seizures like 502 grams of mephedrone in September 2025 and 839 grams seized subsequently from the house of one of their associates.
Following the arrest of Khemlani, there is an expectation that more disclosures on the "Jiya Drug Syndicate" and the financiers from the entertainment industry will follow. The police are actively tracing the money flow to destroy the economic structure of the syndicate.