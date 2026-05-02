ETV Bharat / state

NESCO Drug Case: Main Supplier Mahesh Khemlani Arrested At Mumbai Airport; International Linkages and Bollywood Ties Uncovered

Mumbai: The police of Vanrai in Maharashtra arrested Mahesh Khemlani, also known as Mark, in connection with the Nesco drugs case. According to officials, Mahesh Khemlani, who is described as a top international drug trafficker, was nabbed at the Mumbai International Airport after landing from Thailand, where he had gone into hiding when the case surfaced.

The entire investigation revealed how a highly organised syndicate operates, involving international travel, cryptocurrencies, and links to Bollywood movies. The key person in the entire investigation is Mahesh Khemlani's live-in girlfriend, 33-year-old Bollywood movie star and former bar dancer Jiya Jacob, also known as Jiya Rachel.

It came to light from police sources that Jiya and Khemlani held a joint account with numerous large transactions. When the financial transactions of Jiya were being investigated, it became apparent that there had been financial transactions in her accounts amounting to nearly Rs 50 lakh, with one particular amount of around Rs 14.95 lakh, believed to be derived from the drug business.\

What is significant about the transaction is that soon after the raid by the police on the Nesco Compound in Goregaon, the account balance went down to zero.