ETV Bharat / state

Nepal-Origin Crime Syndicate Member Held In Uttarakhand After BJP Councillor Robbed

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate of Nepali origin, who was involved in multiple cases, including a high-profile burglary at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Amita Singh, where the family was drugged.

The burglary took place during the intervening night of September 29–30 in the Vasant Vihar neighbourhood of Dehradun. Police said a recently hired domestic worker, Bharat Thapa, hatched a burglary plan.

“Thapa, along with his external accomplices, spiked the family’s food with sedatives. Once the councillor and her relatives lost consciousness, the suspects lifted jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene,” police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Pramendra Doval, said that following a complaint, multiple teams were formed to probe the incident.

Burglar Shanu in police custody (ETV Bharat)

“We analysed local CCTV footage to track the movement of the burglars. It revealed a white utility vehicle with a Haryana registration plate transporting four suspects alongside Thapa,” he said.

“Acting on a tip-off, our teams conducted interstate raids, intercepted the getaway vehicle and arrested 27-year-old Dinesh Sunar. They also recovered Rs 27,500 in stolen cash and two mobile phones from his possession,” Doval said.

During interrogation, Sunar confessed that he works as a taxi driver in Delhi to orchestrate criminal operations with other individuals of Nepali origin.