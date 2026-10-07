Nepal-Origin Crime Syndicate Member Held In Uttarakhand After BJP Councillor Robbed
Dehradun police busted the syndicate and arrested one member after BJP Councillor's family was drugged and robbed at their residence, reports Himanshu Chauhan
Published : October 7, 2026 at 8:10 PM IST
Dehradun: Uttarakhand Police claimed to have arrested a member of a criminal syndicate of Nepali origin, who was involved in multiple cases, including a high-profile burglary at the residence of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor Amita Singh, where the family was drugged.
The burglary took place during the intervening night of September 29–30 in the Vasant Vihar neighbourhood of Dehradun. Police said a recently hired domestic worker, Bharat Thapa, hatched a burglary plan.
“Thapa, along with his external accomplices, spiked the family’s food with sedatives. Once the councillor and her relatives lost consciousness, the suspects lifted jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene,” police said.
Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dehradun, Pramendra Doval, said that following a complaint, multiple teams were formed to probe the incident.
“We analysed local CCTV footage to track the movement of the burglars. It revealed a white utility vehicle with a Haryana registration plate transporting four suspects alongside Thapa,” he said.
“Acting on a tip-off, our teams conducted interstate raids, intercepted the getaway vehicle and arrested 27-year-old Dinesh Sunar. They also recovered Rs 27,500 in stolen cash and two mobile phones from his possession,” Doval said.
During interrogation, Sunar confessed that he works as a taxi driver in Delhi to orchestrate criminal operations with other individuals of Nepali origin.
“The gang sought employment as domestic servants to conduct reconnaissance on affluent households before executing burglaries. Sunar was paid an initial Rs 50,000 in cash for providing transport during the getaway,” the SSP said.
Dehradun Superintendent of Police (City) Shekhar Suyal said that raids would continue till police arrest the four absconding suspects, including Thapa, Aditya, Abhishek and Alex.
“The primary servant has a prior criminal record. Neither the placement agency nor the employer had conducted mandatory police background verification. Dehradun Police have moved to blacklist the responsible employment agency,” he said
Another Rs 8 lakh burglary solved
In a separate operation, Vasant Vihar police apprehended a serial offender who allegedly stole jewellery worth Rs 8 lakh to fund his narcotics addiction on October 6.
The action was taken based on a complaint by a local, Amit Kumar Chhetri, who reported that an unidentified intruder broke into his Vasant Kunj home while he was away, stealing a large cache of valuable ornaments.
“Using localised surveillance footage and a network of field informants, we arrested a suspect, identified as Shanu, near the Khala Puliya checkpoint during a routine vehicle search late Tuesday night,” said a police officer.
The officers recovered the entirety of the stolen property, which included a traditional mangalsutra necklace, multiple rings, dangling earrings, and studs valued at nearly Rs 8 lakh.
“Shanu is a habitual offender with three active cases registered against him under the Arms Act at the Kotwali Nagar and Basant Vihar police stations. The suspect executed the burglary to liquidate the gold assets to finance his substance abuse habits and was apprehended while attempting to flee the city to sell the stolen goods,” they said.
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