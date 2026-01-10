ETV Bharat / state

Nepali Man Working At Dharwad Momo Outlet Dies, Six In Hospital Following Respiratory Issue

Dharwad: A man, among seven people from Nepal who fell ill following a respiratory issue, died on Saturday in Sai Darshini Layout of Karnataka's Dharwad, police said, adding that the exact cause of his death will be ascertained by an investigation which has been initiated. The deceased has been identified as Bibek (40), they added.

According to police, seven people of Nepali origin worked at a momo outlet near KC Park in Dharwad. Among them, Naresh (45), Nitesh (18), DKshi (40), Sudhan (30), Kumar (50) and Laxman (30) have been admitted to the Dharwad Civil Hospital, where three remain critical.

"The deceased, Bibek, had made all preparations to visit Nepal via Hubballi. We came to know about the incident when we went to the spot in the morning, as no one had turned up for work. Later, we took them to the district hospital in our vehicle," said Yogeeta, owner of the momo outlet.