Nepali Man Working At Dharwad Momo Outlet Dies, Six In Hospital Following Respiratory Issue
Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N Shashikumar said the cause of death will be clear after an investigation. They cooked using charcoal, which might have caused suffocation.
Published : January 10, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Dharwad: A man, among seven people from Nepal who fell ill following a respiratory issue, died on Saturday in Sai Darshini Layout of Karnataka's Dharwad, police said, adding that the exact cause of his death will be ascertained by an investigation which has been initiated. The deceased has been identified as Bibek (40), they added.
According to police, seven people of Nepali origin worked at a momo outlet near KC Park in Dharwad. Among them, Naresh (45), Nitesh (18), DKshi (40), Sudhan (30), Kumar (50) and Laxman (30) have been admitted to the Dharwad Civil Hospital, where three remain critical.
"The deceased, Bibek, had made all preparations to visit Nepal via Hubballi. We came to know about the incident when we went to the spot in the morning, as no one had turned up for work. Later, we took them to the district hospital in our vehicle," said Yogeeta, owner of the momo outlet.
Hubballi-Dharwad police commissioner N Shashikumar visited the spot for inspection. After getting information from the Vidyagiri police, he went to the district hospital to inquire about the condition of the sick persons.
"These people from Nepal lived in a house in Sai Darshini, a block on the Vidyagiri border, and worked at a momos shop called Chings, Changs. When we checked why they did not come to work this morning, we found them unwell and immediately admitted them to the Dharwad Civil Hospital. One person named Bibek (40) was found dead in the spot, and the exact cause of his death is unknown," Shashikumar said.
"As per the shop owner, they used charcoal for grilling non-vegetarian food on Friday night, which is likely to have caused suffocation. When I checked, I found that they had cooked. But there was no equipment like gas, and the room was completely closed. Whether it was due to food poisoning or for some other reason will be known after the investigation. Six people are currently undergoing treatment," he added.
