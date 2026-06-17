ETV Bharat / state

Nepalese National Kills Daughter On School Premises Before Ending His Own life

Chennai: A man of Nepalese origin, who worked as a watchman, killed his daughter and then took his own life within the school premises in Tamil Nadu, causing much shock.

Lakshmana Prasad (40), who worked as a watchman at a government- aided high school in the Chintadripet area of ​​Chennai. He lived with his wife and two daughters in the quarters allocated for him on the school campus. His eldest daughter, Geeta (9), was a fourth-grade student studying at the same school.

According to neighbours, a dispute had recently cropped up between Lakshman Prasad and his wife. Following this, his wife took their younger daughter and returned to Nepal, while the eldest daughter, Geeta, continued to live with her father. Lakshman was under mental stress due to these family issues.

On Monday night, Vani, a school assistant, went to a room on the second floor of the school building. She was shocked to find Lakshman Prasad's elder daughter, Geeta (9), hanging from a noose, while Lakshman Prasad was lying on the floor with a noose around his neck, having sustained severe injuries. She immediately raised an alarm.

School staff informed the Chintadripet police station. Police rushed to the school, rescued the critically injured Lakshman Prasad, and sent him to the Omandurar Government Hospital via ambulance.