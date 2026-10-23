ETV Bharat / state

Nepalese Man Sentenced To Over Nine Years In Jail For Smuggling Fake Indian Currency

Lucknow: A special court in Uttar Pradesh has sentenced Nepalese national Sheikh Javed Iqbal alias Ashraf Ansari to nine years and seven months of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling counterfeit Indian currency. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on him, following prosecution by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).

Ansari was arrested on February 23, 2015, by an ATS team in the Sonauli area of Maharajganj district, near the India-Nepal border. During a search, officials recovered counterfeit Indian currency worth Rs 26,03,500 from his possession. A case was registered against him at the Uttar Pradesh ATS police station in Lucknow.

Initially, the accused was booked under Sections 489B and 489C of the Indian Penal Code, which deal with trafficking in counterfeit currency and possessing counterfeit currency, respectively.

According to the investigation, the seized notes were of high quality, and investigators found that the consignment had been supplied from abroad. Following these findings, Section 16 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was also added to the case.

After completing the investigation, the ATS filed a chargesheet containing scientific and technical evidence. During the trial, the prosecution presented its arguments and evidence before the special court.