Nepalese Man 'Drugged' In Karnataka Reunited With Family After 4 Years
Apna Ghar ashram has successfully rehabilitated and reunited over 50 people with their families in Nepal so far.
Published : February 2, 2026 at 1:24 AM IST
Bharatpur: For four years, Sunita applied vermilion on her forehead with praying let this not be a lie. Her prayer that had wavered for years between the hope and despondency was ultimately answered.
Ganesh Chaudhary, the husband who had disappeared, leaving behind an elderly father and a pregnant wife, stood in front of her At Apna Ghar.
Sunita was pregnant when Ganesh went to Karnataka in search of work. He had promised that he would return when “happiness arrived at home”. Happiness did arrive with the birth of their daughter, but her husband did not return.
In these four years, Sunita raised her daughter showing her only a picture of her father. Seeing her husband in front of her at Apna Ghar, Sunita thought that now her daughter can feel her father's presence. As the family got ready to return Ganesh to Nepal, Sunita sobbed on Friday. "Now, my daughter will have her father's presence, not just a picture."
The "Poisoning Gang" Victim
Four years ago, Ganesh was returning home from Karnataka with almost 40,000 rupees in savings, according to Basantlal Gupta, secretary of Apna Ghar Ashram.
He became a victim of a "poisoning gang", criminals who use drugs to rob tourists. Ganesh lost both his senses and his memory as a result of the attack's extreme trauma. Even he was completely unaware of his whereabouts for two years. He was eventually located and taken to the Lakhimpur Kheri District Hospital, from where he and three other people were taken to the Bharatpur ashram.
The Road to Recovery
Medical care and compassionate treatment gradually lifted the fog from Ganesh's mind at Apna Ghar. With the improvement of his health, memories of his earlier life began to resurface. He finally recalled his address in Nepal.
"Our rehabilitation team was able to locate his family through partner ashrams in Nepal," Gupta said. "When we finally managed to get in touch with them, it was a huge relief."
Ganesh's father, Jagatram Tharu, found hope. "I went from house to house looking for him. I had lost all hope," he said. "Finding him alive is like having my own strength restored to me in my old age."
The ashram has successfully rehabilitated and reunited over 50 people with their families in Nepal so far. On Friday, after the final paperwork was completed, the four-year wait was over. The family walked out of the ashram gates together. It was more than a reunion; it was a reminder that while crime can break a man, service and hope can put him back together again.