Nepalese Man 'Drugged' In Karnataka Reunited With Family After 4 Years

Bharatpur: For four years, Sunita applied vermilion on her forehead with praying let this not be a lie. Her prayer that had wavered for years between the hope and despondency was ultimately answered.

Ganesh Chaudhary, the husband who had disappeared, leaving behind an elderly father and a pregnant wife, stood in front of her At Apna Ghar.

Sunita was pregnant when Ganesh went to Karnataka in search of work. He had promised that he would return when “happiness arrived at home”. Happiness did arrive with the birth of their daughter, but her husband did not return.

In these four years, Sunita raised her daughter showing her only a picture of her father. Seeing her husband in front of her at Apna Ghar, Sunita thought that now her daughter can feel her father's presence. As the family got ready to return Ganesh to Nepal, Sunita sobbed on Friday. "Now, my daughter will have her father's presence, not just a picture."

The "Poisoning Gang" Victim

Four years ago, Ganesh was returning home from Karnataka with almost 40,000 rupees in savings, according to Basantlal Gupta, secretary of Apna Ghar Ashram.

He became a victim of a "poisoning gang", criminals who use drugs to rob tourists. Ganesh lost both his senses and his memory as a result of the attack's extreme trauma. Even he was completely unaware of his whereabouts for two years. He was eventually located and taken to the Lakhimpur Kheri District Hospital, from where he and three other people were taken to the Bharatpur ashram.