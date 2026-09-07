ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Probes Abusive Social Media Comments Targeting Flood Survivors

Structures partially submerged in mud brought in by flash floods stand at the banks of the Trishuli river in Nepal's Nuwakot district, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026. ( AP )

Kathmandu: Nepal’s Cyber Bureau has formed a 10-member team to investigate social media users accused of posting abusive and hateful comments targeting people affected by last month’s devastating flash floods, according to a media report.

The move came after Prime Minister Balendra Shah on Saturday warned that those mocking or harassing people suffering in the aftermath of the disaster would face action.

Nepal's August 26 disaster was triggered by an ice-rock avalanche near the border with Tibet, sending a massive surge of water and debris downstream through the Bhotekoshi River, leaving hundreds dead, thousands missing and devastating settlements in northern and central regions of the Himalayan nation.

Families searching for relatives who went missing in the flash floods had turned to social media to seek help, but some of their appeals were met with hostile and demeaning comments, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported on Monday.

The Cyber Bureau is compiling profiles of users who posted such comments and is working to identify their addresses and telephone numbers, even though no formal complaints have been filed by those targeted, the report said.

“A 10-member team is working on this,” Cyber Bureau spokesperson Dilip Kumar Giri was quoted as saying by the newspaper. “Such behaviour, which causes further distress to flood survivors, must be discouraged. Those responsible will face action.”

Shah, in a Facebook post on Saturday, said those who “belittle those in pain or seek to cause them further suffering at this sensitive time are criminals” and warned that the government would show “no leniency towards them”.