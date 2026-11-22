Modi, Nepal PM Balen Shah To Inaugurate International Bridge Over Kali River In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh
The Charchum Motor Bridge will connect Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district in India with Asigara in the Darchula region of Nepal.
Published : November 22, 2026 at 10:47 PM IST
Pithoragarh: The decades-old social, cultural, and trade ties between India and Nepal are set to receive a new boost with improved road connectivity between the two nations.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Prime Minister Balendra Shah of Nepal will jointly virtually inaugurate the Charchum International Motor Bridge over Kali river in Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.
Along with the bridge, the dry port constructed in the Banbasa area of Champawat is also scheduled to be inaugurated during the high-level talks between the Prime Ministers of the two countries. This is expected to provide a new impetus to trade, transportation, and development of the border areas between India and Nepal.
उत्तराखंड में मैत्री सेतु है छारछुम पुल, नेपाल से जोड़ेगा संबंध @pushkardhami @ukcmo @DmPithoragarh @PithoragarhPol खबर के लिए क्लिक करें https://t.co/KLVYCLPUYI https://t.co/gVf2OjvSns— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) November 22, 2026
Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 33 crore, the Charchum Motor Bridge will connect Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district in India with Asigara in the Darchula region of Nepal. The opening of the bridge over the Kali river will provide a new motorable road for the people of the border villages of both countries. Until now, local people faced numerous difficulties crossing the river. The bridge will facilitate trade activities as well as local movement.
भारत-नेपाल पीएम करेंगे छारछुम पुल का लोकार्पण @pushkardhami @ukcmo @DmPithoragarh @PithoragarhPol खबर के लिए क्लिक करें https://t.co/KLVYCLPUYI https://t.co/qoepYx2Mg4— ETVBharat Uttarakhand (@ETVBharatUK) November 22, 2026
The foundation stone for the bridge, built with assistance from the Government of India, was laid in September 2022 in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the then-representatives from Nepal. The construction was carried out by the Public Works Department. The bridge is considered a vital motorable link between the Uttarakhand region on the India-Nepal border. After Banbasa, it will establish another important motorable link between the two countries in Uttarakhand.
The opening of the bridge is expected to give a new impetus to border trade between India and Nepal. People from the far western region of Nepal will have easier access to Indian markets. Traders from Dharchula and surrounding areas will also gain access to new markets. Local employment, tourism, and transportation activities are expected to increase. Social and family ties between families living across the border will also be strengthened.
Shah arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for a two-day visit to India. His talks with Modi on Monday are scheduled to cover key issues such as energy, hydropower, trade, infrastructure, and cross-border connectivity. The inauguration of the Charchum Motor Bridge is considered an important part of this comprehensive bilateral cooperation.
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