ETV Bharat / state

Modi, Nepal PM Balen Shah To Inaugurate International Bridge Over Kali River In Uttarakhand's Pithoragarh

Pithoragarh : The decades-old social, cultural, and trade ties between India and Nepal are set to receive a new boost with improved road connectivity between the two nations.

Along with the bridge, the dry port constructed in the Banbasa area of ​​Champawat is also scheduled to be inaugurated during the high-level talks between the Prime Ministers of the two countries. This is expected to provide a new impetus to trade, transportation, and development of the border areas between India and Nepal.

Constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 33 crore, the Charchum Motor Bridge will connect Dharchula tehsil of Pithoragarh district in India with Asigara in the Darchula region of Nepal. The opening of the bridge over the Kali river will provide a new motorable road for the people of the border villages of both countries. Until now, local people faced numerous difficulties crossing the river. The bridge will facilitate trade activities as well as local movement.

The foundation stone for the bridge, built with assistance from the Government of India, was laid in September 2022 in the presence of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the then-representatives from Nepal. The construction was carried out by the Public Works Department. The bridge is considered a vital motorable link between the Uttarakhand region on the India-Nepal border. After Banbasa, it will establish another important motorable link between the two countries in Uttarakhand.