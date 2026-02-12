ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Not Cooperating On The Construction of A High-Level Dam To Control Floods: Bihar Government

Houses get submerged in the floodwater as the water level of the river Ganga rises, in Patna ( ANI )

Patna: The Bihar government stressed in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday that Nepal was not cooperating on the construction of a "high-level dam" to provide a permanent solution for the devastating floods that hit the state every year.

"We are not blaming Nepal for the floods, but it is at fault in one sense. It is not providing cooperation for the construction of a 'high-level dam' in its territory for the purpose of flood control. Perhaps it is helpless in doing so. There is so much political instability there," Bihar water resources minister Vijay Kumar Choudhary said.

Choudhary asserted that the state government has already identified the places for construction on the Kosi, Bagmati and Kamala rivers in Nepal for flood control, but the project could not make any headway due to non-cooperation from the neighbouring country.

Speaking to wind up the debate in the House over the departmental budget, Choudhary also pointed out that the origin of the rivers was in the upper reaches of the mountains, where Nepal's governance was not very effective. "We somehow try to manage the situation to save ourselves from the floods by adopting different measures. The Nepal government is not able to assist us," the minister added.

Altogether 28 out of 38 districts in Bihar are flood-prone and around 68.8 lakh hectares or 73 per cent area of the state suffers from flood almost every year, resulting in heavy loss of lives, infrastructure, agriculture and hampering future prospects of development.

High dams are constructed on rivers to control floods, increase storage for irrigation and generate hydroelectricity. One of the famous examples is the Aswan High Dam over the Nile in Egypt.

The multi-purpose high dam over the Kosi in Nepal was conceptualised way back in 1945 by the British, but failed to take off. High dams on the Kosi, Kamala and Baghmati rivers were proposed in the later decades, without any tangible progress. The experts have attributed the lack of progress to an apparent lack of enthusiasm from the central and state governments.