Nepal Floods: Tea Break Turns Life-saving Moment For Five Friends From Raipur
The group remained in touch with their families through the internet, and used the helpline provided by the Indian government to share their location.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 10:21 AM IST
Raipur: A brief tea break turned into a life-saving moment for five friends from Raipur during the devastating flash floods in Nepal.
The five friends -- Narayan Sen, Dinesh Ojha, Prem Singh Jagat, Yatendra Prakash, and Dinesh Singh Thakur -- were on their way from Kathmandu towards the China border when the catastrophic floods struck Nepal on August 26.
“We were lucky that we stopped for tea on August 26 when the flash floods struck. If we had left 10-15 minutes earlier, we might have got trapped,” Narayan Sen (53), who runs a salon, told PTI.
“Had we not stopped there, we do not know what would have happened,” he said, recalling their fortuitous escape.
The group of five, in their fifties and sixties, are residents of Mana Camp area of Raipur.
They arrived in Nepal on August 22 and hired a car to visit tourist destinations like Pashupatinath temple, Mankamna temple and so on. At around 9.30-10 am on August 26, they stopped for tea at a hotel in Malekhu town of Dhading district.
“There we learnt that a bridge ahead had been washed away in the flood. The hotel belonged to an Indian, who helped us a lot and provided us food,” Sen said.
The friends became eyewitnesses to an unfolding disaster.
“We saw cars being swept away in the Trishuli river. Bodies and a lot of other things were also being carried away by the current. We were scared. There was always a fear that the flood situation might worsen,” Sen said.
The group took shelter at a higher spot at Malekhu and spent the night in their car. Local residents and authorities helped them.
“What we saw is very difficult to describe in words. We kept chanting Lord Shiva’s name, and we feel his blessings protected us,” said Thakur (55), a police head constable, narrating their ordeal.
He praised the local administration and police for helping them in these difficult times.
The group remained in touch with their families through the internet, and used the helpline provided by the Indian government to share their location.
“Internet service was working well there, so we remained in contact with our families and did not panic,” Thakur said.
Amid the tragedy, the five friends shared a tender moment when local women security personnel tied rakhis on their wrists.
The friends finally left Nepal on August 28, but they will never be able to forget what they saw. The scenes they witnessed after the flood would stay with them forever. “We will never be able to forget what we saw,” Dinesh Ojha, who runs a tailoring shop, said.
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