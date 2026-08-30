ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Floods: Tea Break Turns Life-saving Moment For Five Friends From Raipur

Priests perform Ganga 'Aarti' as people offer prayers for the victims of the devastating flash floods in Nepal, at Ramghat in Prayagraj on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. ( PTI )

Raipur: A brief tea break turned into a life-saving moment for five friends from Raipur during the devastating flash floods in Nepal.

The five friends -- Narayan Sen, Dinesh Ojha, Prem Singh Jagat, Yatendra Prakash, and Dinesh Singh Thakur -- were on their way from Kathmandu towards the China border when the catastrophic floods struck Nepal on August 26.

“We were lucky that we stopped for tea on August 26 when the flash floods struck. If we had left 10-15 minutes earlier, we might have got trapped,” Narayan Sen (53), who runs a salon, told PTI.

“Had we not stopped there, we do not know what would have happened,” he said, recalling their fortuitous escape.

The group of five, in their fifties and sixties, are residents of Mana Camp area of ​​Raipur.

They arrived in Nepal on August 22 and hired a car to visit tourist destinations like Pashupatinath temple, Mankamna temple and so on. At around 9.30-10 am on August 26, they stopped for tea at a hotel in Malekhu town of Dhading district.

“There we learnt that a bridge ahead had been washed away in the flood. The hotel belonged to an Indian, who helped us a lot and provided us food,” Sen said.

The friends became eyewitnesses to an unfolding disaster.

“We saw cars being swept away in the Trishuli river. Bodies and a lot of other things were also being carried away by the current. We were scared. There was always a fear that the flood situation might worsen,” Sen said.