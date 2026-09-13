Nepal Floods: Ex-Railway Minister Mukul Roy's Son Urges MEA To Trace Wife
Sarmistha spoke to her husband on night of August 25 and since then, family hasn't been able to establish contact with her, reports Surajit Dutta.
Published : September 13, 2026 at 3:04 PM IST
Kolkata: Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy's son, Subhranshu Roy has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance in locating his wife, Sarmistha Bhowmik Roy, 44, who went missing after the devastating flash flood in Nepal last month.
The family believes Sarmistha is among the 32 missing Indian tourists who are currently in the Chinese territory. Subhranshu, a resident of Kanchrapara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, has thus taken to the social media to urge the Ministry to urgently contact its Chinese counterpart.
According to family sources, Sarmistha had travelled to Nepal through a travel agency on August 21. She last spoke to her husband over the phone on the night of August 25. The following morning, on August 26, a massive flash flood occurred along the Nepal-China border.
Reports indicate that Chinese border authorities closed the checkpoints around 9 am on the day of the incident and had safely relocated several groups of tourists to internal military or rescue camps. Official data suggests Sarmistha had crossed eight immigration centres and reached the other side of the border. Based on this information, the family believes that Sarmistha and the other Indians could be among the tourists moved to safety during the flash flood.
Communication in the Tibet border region is already subject to strict restrictions. Compounding this, the severe natural disaster has completely disrupted local network systems. Consequently, it is believed that even if the tourists are safe, they are unable to contact their families.
Holding onto this hope, Subhranshu, former Bijapur MLA, has requested the Indian government to urgently communicate with China to verify the information. "If it can be verified whether family members are currently in any camp across the border, it would bring relief to the 32 missing tourists," he said.
Also, Subhranshu has raised questions regarding the role of the travel agencies involved in the trip. He noted that Sarmistha had travelled to Nepal with one agency, but a different agency took charge of the tourists upon their arrival there, while a Chinese travel agency was responsible for the Tibet border leg of the journey. He has demanded an official verification of the reports regarding the tourists' deaths and the accuracy of various details that have surfaced publicly. A video of a bus has recently emerged, and he has demanded an examination of the identities and documents of every tourist who was on board.
Since the incident, various kinds of information have been circulating through different government and private channels; however, Sarmistha's whereabouts remain unconfirmed.
The Roy family is eager to ascertain the location of their missing daughter-in-law by investigating every possible lead.
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