ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Floods: Ex-Railway Minister Mukul Roy's Son Urges MEA To Trace Wife

Kolkata: Former Railway Minister Mukul Roy's son, Subhranshu Roy has appealed to the Ministry of External Affairs for assistance in locating his wife, Sarmistha Bhowmik Roy, 44, who went missing after the devastating flash flood in Nepal last month.

The family believes Sarmistha is among the 32 missing Indian tourists who are currently in the Chinese territory. Subhranshu, a resident of Kanchrapara in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, has thus taken to the social media to urge the Ministry to urgently contact its Chinese counterpart.

According to family sources, Sarmistha had travelled to Nepal through a travel agency on August 21. She last spoke to her husband over the phone on the night of August 25. The following morning, on August 26, a massive flash flood occurred along the Nepal-China border.

Reports indicate that Chinese border authorities closed the checkpoints around 9 am on the day of the incident and had safely relocated several groups of tourists to internal military or rescue camps. Official data suggests Sarmistha had crossed eight immigration centres and reached the other side of the border. Based on this information, the family believes that Sarmistha and the other Indians could be among the tourists moved to safety during the flash flood.

Communication in the Tibet border region is already subject to strict restrictions. Compounding this, the severe natural disaster has completely disrupted local network systems. Consequently, it is believed that even if the tourists are safe, they are unable to contact their families.