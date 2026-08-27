Nepal Floods: CM Vijay Directs Ministers, Officials To Oversee Relief, Rescue Of Tamil Nadu Pilgrims
Tamil Nadu government has said that 103 pilgrims from the state are stranded in Nepal due to the flash floods.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:46 PM IST
Chennai/Mayiladuthurai/Kanchipuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday directed officials to ensure the safe return of the pilgrims stranded in Nepal following the flash floods.
Vijay has instructed four ministers namely PWD, School Education, Agriculture and Non Resident Tamil to go to Delhi to monitor and coordinate the relief and rescue measures in coordination with the Union Government and then facilitate the safe and speedy return of those rescued as well as extend medical help needed immediately.
Also, the CM has instructed Thiru Ashish Kumar, IAS, Resident Commissioner, TN House, New Delhi along with a team to proceed to Kathmandu to oversee the relief and rescue measures in coordination with Nepali authorities and facilitate the safe return of survivors.
A total of 103 Tamils have been stranded in Nepal due to the disaster and all steps are being taken to rescue them, Minister A Rajmohan told in the state Assembly on Thursday.
A Kumbakonam-based agency took 50 pilgrims from Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur districts on a 13-day spiritual journey to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. Among them, four persons, including retired High Court Judge Sivagnanam Veerasamy, are reported missing.
The remaining three missing pilgrims are Rajeshwari Udayakumar, Pushpalatha Manoharan, and Venkatraman Krishnamoorthy. They are among the seven people from Mayiladuthurai district who got stranded.
While the group was traveling in three buses, a sudden flash flood in the Lende River caused severe damage, including landslides, in the area. Reports indicate that only the passengers of one bus were successfully rescued.
A photograph surfaced showing 17 people who had survived the disaster. Based on the photograph, Mayiladuthurai tehsildar Vijayaraghavan visited the homes of seven people to show them the picture and conduct inquiries.
It was subsequently revealed that three persons from Mayiladuthurai—Rathinakumar, Poonguzhali, and Manimegalai—were among those in the photograph. However, no official information has been released regarding the status of remaining four individuals, including retired Judge Sivagnanam.
Pandurangan, a family friend of retired Judge Sivagnanam, said, "A group of seven devotees from Mayiladuthurai district who went on a pilgrimage to Nepal has been affected by the disaster. It has not been possible to contact them immediately. The government must establish contact with them immediately and inform us about their current situation."
Meanwhile, relatives of six persons from Kanchipuram, who went on a tour to Nepal, submitted a petition to the District Collector on Thursday, stating they were unable to contact them.
They were part of a group of 49 people who went on a 15-day tour to Nepal on August 13 with a Chennai-based agency.
The petition stated that Meenakshi, Chandran, Arunachalam, Latha Bhanumathi, Saraswathi, and Gopal cannot be contacted. Meenakshi and Chandran had contacted their relatives yesterday morning to confirm their presence in Nepal but communication was lost, leaving their relatives concerned.
They said it is shocking that the names of tourists from Kanchipuram are missing from the list released by the Tamil Nadu government regarding those missing in Nepal floods.
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