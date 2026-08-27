ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Floods: CM Vijay Directs Ministers, Officials To Oversee Relief, Rescue Of Tamil Nadu Pilgrims

Chennai/Mayiladuthurai/Kanchipuram: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay on Thursday directed officials to ensure the safe return of the pilgrims stranded in Nepal following the flash floods.

Vijay has instructed four ministers namely PWD, School Education, Agriculture and Non Resident Tamil to go to Delhi to monitor and coordinate the relief and rescue measures in coordination with the Union Government and then facilitate the safe and speedy return of those rescued as well as extend medical help needed immediately.

Also, the CM has instructed Thiru Ashish Kumar, IAS, Resident Commissioner, TN House, New Delhi along with a team to proceed to Kathmandu to oversee the relief and rescue measures in coordination with Nepali authorities and facilitate the safe return of survivors.

A total of 103 Tamils have been stranded in Nepal due to the disaster and all steps are being taken to rescue them, Minister A Rajmohan told in the state Assembly on Thursday.

A Kumbakonam-based agency took 50 pilgrims from Thanjavur, Mayiladuthurai, and Tiruvarur districts on a 13-day spiritual journey to Mount Kailash and Lake Manasarovar. Among them, four persons, including retired High Court Judge Sivagnanam Veerasamy, are reported missing.

The remaining three missing pilgrims are Rajeshwari Udayakumar, Pushpalatha Manoharan, and Venkatraman Krishnamoorthy. They are among the seven people from Mayiladuthurai district who got stranded.

While the group was traveling in three buses, a sudden flash flood in the Lende River caused severe damage, including landslides, in the area. Reports indicate that only the passengers of one bus were successfully rescued.