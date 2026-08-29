ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Floods: Bengal Govt To Send Rescue Team For 37 Missing Tourists

Kolkata: The West Bengal government is planning to dispatch a rescue team to devastated Nepal in search of the 37 tourists still not traceable.

Family members of those missing are spending sleepless nights after losing touch with their loved ones. Officials of the state administration held a long meeting with family members of the victims on Friday evening over the issue, following which Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government is making every effort to bring the missing persons back safely.

A decision was taken in the meeting to create a WhatsApp group to answer queries from family members and provide real-time updates.

During the meeting, Adhikari said that while initial reports indicated 32 people from the state were missing, it was later revealed that a total of 39 were unaccounted for.

"However, two of them have been found near Birgunj in Southern Nepal. Arrangements are being made to bring them back by train. The travel agencies that organised the trip have also failed to provide any satisfactory answers on the remaining tourists," he added.