Nepal Floods: Bengal Govt To Send Rescue Team For 37 Missing Tourists
A high-level state delegation comprising a minister, an MLA, a police officer of IG rank, and a senior IAS officer will leave for Kathmandu soon.
Published : August 29, 2026 at 4:02 PM IST
Kolkata: The West Bengal government is planning to dispatch a rescue team to devastated Nepal in search of the 37 tourists still not traceable.
Family members of those missing are spending sleepless nights after losing touch with their loved ones. Officials of the state administration held a long meeting with family members of the victims on Friday evening over the issue, following which Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the government is making every effort to bring the missing persons back safely.
A decision was taken in the meeting to create a WhatsApp group to answer queries from family members and provide real-time updates.
During the meeting, Adhikari said that while initial reports indicated 32 people from the state were missing, it was later revealed that a total of 39 were unaccounted for.
"However, two of them have been found near Birgunj in Southern Nepal. Arrangements are being made to bring them back by train. The travel agencies that organised the trip have also failed to provide any satisfactory answers on the remaining tourists," he added.
To expedite the process, a formal request has been sent to the External Affairs Ministry. After receiving the ministry's clearance, a high-level delegation from the state comprising a minister, an MLA, a police officer of IG rank, and a senior IAS officer will leave for Kathmandu to conduct the search operations in full coordination with the Nepalese administration, Adhkari said.
He said some of the individuals went to Nepal through a specific travel agency which could not be traced. Another agency has been identified, and discussions with them are underway.
While many wish to travel to Nepal, the authorities are assessing whether it is feasible to send family members to Tibet or Nepal under the prevailing circumstances.
Ahdikari said reports indicating that several people have been rescued on the Tibetan side have sparked renewed hope, and constant communication is being maintained with the External Affairs Ministry through the chief secretary and resident commissioner.
"Not only the government but the entire population of Bengal stands by them during this difficult time. The state has urged everyone to pray for the well-being of the missing individuals rather than succumbing to panic," he added.
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