Nepal Flash Flood | Maharashtra Government Sets Up A Helpline For Its Stranded Citizens; A 24-Hour Control Room Activated
Families in the state have been urged to promptly share contact and personal details of those people currently stranded in Nepal.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority has set up a helpline for citizens from Maharashtra stranded in Nepal due to the unexpected flash floods.
A control room has been activated at Mantralaya, the State Secretariat, which is operating 24 hours to ensure citizens receive immediate assistance. The people in this control room will also be entrusted to gather information of those citizens from the state who continue to be stranded in Nepal. Additionally, a special link has been set up for online registration, where details of the people who are still stuck in Nepal or are missing.
An online facility has been provided for registration: https://geospatial.mahaseoc.in/Sahayata_gulf/. When filling out the details, families have been asked to provide the name of the person stranded in Nepal, their mobile number, current location or hotel in Nepal, their travel details, and a contact number in Nepal, if available.
State government officials have alerted that the more accurate the information provided to the administration, the faster the relief and search operations can be carried out. Citizens from Maharashtra stranded in Nepal who require assistance, or their family members seeking information about them, can contact the authorities on the numbers listed below.
Register if relatives are stranded
State Control Room Helpline: 1070 (Toll-free) | Control Room: +91-9321587143 | Official E-mail: controlroom@maharashtra.gov.in. Officials have reassured families not to panic; instead, they should immediately contact the administration to help locate their relatives.
Sources said, "Details regarding the concerned individuals have to be submitted on the link given, and other information can also be provided through the control room helpline."
Multiple helplines have been initiated by various states, along with other immediate measures, after sudden flooding of the Bhote Koshi River in Nepal's Rasuwa district, in the northern region of Nepal bordering China, claimed more than 160 lives and over 700 are still missing. The floods have affected roads, bridges, and transport networks in the area, leaving tourists and citizens from various countries stranded.