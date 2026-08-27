ETV Bharat / state

Nepal Flash Flood | Maharashtra Government Sets Up A Helpline For Its Stranded Citizens; A 24-Hour Control Room Activated

Families in Maharashtra have been urged to promptly share contact and personal details of those people currently stranded in Nepal through the online link ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Disaster Management Authority has set up a helpline for citizens from Maharashtra stranded in Nepal due to the unexpected flash floods.

A control room has been activated at Mantralaya, the State Secretariat, which is operating 24 hours to ensure citizens receive immediate assistance. The people in this control room will also be entrusted to gather information of those citizens from the state who continue to be stranded in Nepal. Additionally, a special link has been set up for online registration, where details of the people who are still stuck in Nepal or are missing.

An online facility has been provided for registration: https://geospatial.mahaseoc.in/Sahayata_gulf/. When filling out the details, families have been asked to provide the name of the person stranded in Nepal, their mobile number, current location or hotel in Nepal, their travel details, and a contact number in Nepal, if available.

State government officials have alerted that the more accurate the information provided to the administration, the faster the relief and search operations can be carried out. Citizens from Maharashtra stranded in Nepal who require assistance, or their family members seeking information about them, can contact the authorities on the numbers listed below.