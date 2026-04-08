Nine Injured As Nepal-Bound Bus Overturns Amid Rain In Uttarakhand
A bus from Haridwar to Nepal overturned in Gadarpur amid rain. Police said that nine passengers were injured, including an infant, and two were critical.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 3:41 PM IST
Rudrapur: A bus travelling from Haridwar to Nepal overturned in Uttarakhand's Gadarpur area, leaving at least nine passengers injured, including a one-month-old baby.
Police said that the bus, part of the 'India-Nepal Friendship Service' and bearing registration number UK10053, lost control around 2 AM near the Gopal Nagar T-junction. It veered off the road, entered a nearby field, and overturned. There were 65 people on board, including three crew members. Most passengers were reportedly from Nepal's Dang district.
According to preliminary reports, it was raining at the time of the mishap, and the driver is suspected to have dozed off, leading to the loss of control. As the bus overturned, panic spread among passengers, with many trapped inside the vehicle.
Gadarour Kotwali Station In-charge Sanjay Pathak said that police teams and emergency services responded immediately after receiving the alert.
"Our 112 emergency service and 108 ambulances reached the spot quickly. Locals also helped in the rescue. Windows of the bus had to be broken to rescue trapped passengers," he said.
Police said that a total of nine people, including a one-month-old infant named Navya, were injured in the mishap. "Six of the injured sustained serious injuries. Two passengers, Jaya Bhuta (40) and Dhanashree (36), both from Nepal, were reported to be in critical condition and were referred to a higher medical facility in Rudrapur after initial treatment. The remaining injured are being treated at a nearby hospital," the police official said.
Following the accident, other passengers were safely shifted to a secure location. Authorities have informed the bus operator, and arrangements are being made to send another bus for their onward journey.
Highway officials also reached the spot, and a crane was called to remove the damaged vehicle. Despite the incident, traffic on the highway remained smooth. Police said that the situation is under control and further investigation is underway.
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