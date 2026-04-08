ETV Bharat / state

Nine Injured As Nepal-Bound Bus Overturns Amid Rain In Uttarakhand

Rudrapur: A bus travelling from Haridwar to Nepal overturned in Uttarakhand's Gadarpur area, leaving at least nine passengers injured, including a one-month-old baby.

Police said that the bus, part of the 'India-Nepal Friendship Service' and bearing registration number UK10053, lost control around 2 AM near the Gopal Nagar T-junction. It veered off the road, entered a nearby field, and overturned. There were 65 people on board, including three crew members. Most passengers were reportedly from Nepal's Dang district.

According to preliminary reports, it was raining at the time of the mishap, and the driver is suspected to have dozed off, leading to the loss of control. As the bus overturned, panic spread among passengers, with many trapped inside the vehicle.

Gadarour Kotwali Station In-charge Sanjay Pathak said that police teams and emergency services responded immediately after receiving the alert.