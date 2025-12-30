ETV Bharat / state

NEP Will Be Implemented In Tamil Nadu Soon, Regardless of State Govt Opposition: Dharmendra Pradhan

Madurai: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who arrived in Madurai, insisted that the National Education Policy (NEP) will be implemented soon in Tamil Nadu, even if the state government shows its opposition against the Centre’s move.

Pradhan is in Tamil Nadu to attend the concluding ceremony of the 'Kashi Tamil Sangamam' in Rameswaram on Tuesday. Interacting with reporters at the Madurai airport, Pradhan said, "The Central government has been successfully conducting the Kashi Tamil Sangamam for the past four years. I have come to participate in its concluding ceremony in Rameswaram. The Tamil language is a very ancient language, the oldest language of our culture. Many students from North India come here to learn Tamil. Many teachers from Tamil Nadu have gone to North India to teach Tamil. It is a matter of pride that the Tamil language is now becoming a symbol of integration through the Kashi Tamil Sangamam."

He continued, "There is an unnecessary attempt to politicise cultural events. The Tamil language is precious due to its cultural value. Prime Minister Modi, who also shares the same view, praises Tamil language. Thiruvalluvar conveyed good ideas through Thirukkural, written in Tamil. This is a matter of pride for everyone, but some people are politicising this.”