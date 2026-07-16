ETV Bharat / state

Nenmara Double Murder Case: Court To Pronounce Sentence On July 20

Palakkad: A court will pronounce the sentence on July 20 for Chenthamara, who was convicted in the sensational 2025 Nenmara double murder case. Additional Sessions Judge Kenneth George on Thursday posted the matter for sentencing after considering a mitigation investigation report submitted by defence lawyers, in compliance with a Supreme Court direction on sentencing in cases that may attract the death penalty.

The court had on Monday found Chenthamara (61) guilty of murdering Sudhakaran and his mother Lakshmi at Pothundi near Nenmara on January 27, 2025.

The report was called for in view of the Supreme Court's 2023 judgment, which held that in cases where the death penalty is a possible punishment, sentencing should be carried out only after considering a mitigation investigation report.

Accordingly, the trial court had asked defence lawyers to prepare and submit the report. After considering the report, the court posted the case to July 20 for pronouncement of the sentence.

Chenthamara was convicted under Sections 103(1) (murder) and 126(2) (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He had earlier been arrested for the 2019 murder of Sudhakaran's wife Sajitha, whom he allegedly blamed for his marital problems.