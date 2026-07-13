ETV Bharat / state

Nenmara Double Murder Case: Kerala Court Finds Chenthamara Guilty; Sentencing on Wednesday

Palakkad: A local court here on Tuesday found Chenthamara guilty in the sensational Nenmara-Pothundi double murder case that had sent shockwaves across Kerala and sparked allegations of serious lapses in police monitoring of a murder accused out on bail.

The verdict was delivered by the Additional Sessions Court in Palakkad, which convicted the accused under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for murder and Section 126(2) for wrongful confinement. The offences carry punishments ranging from life imprisonment to the death penalty.

The court will pronounce the quantum of sentence on Wednesday. Appearing before the court, Chenthamara showed little emotion and remained indifferent throughout the proceedings.

When asked if he had anything to say before sentencing, the accused reportedly told the court that he had nothing to submit and that he could be hanged if the court so decided. Even while waiting in the court corridor, he was seen interacting normally with police personnel.

The conviction comes nearly one-and-a-half years after the brutal killings of Sudhakaran, 55, and his 75-year-old mother Lakshmi, residents of Boyan Nagar in Pothundi near Nenmara. The judgment, originally scheduled to be delivered earlier this week, had been postponed due to the presiding judge's health issues.

The trial in the case began on February 23, 2026, with the prosecution presenting extensive documentary and witness evidence. Of the 81 prosecution witnesses, statements of 46 were formally read out to the accused during the proceedings. Chenthamara denied all allegations against him.

The prosecution argued that the case deserved consideration under the "rarest of rare" doctrine, citing the nature of the crime and the accused's criminal history.

A tribal youth who witnessed Sudhakaran being attacked emerged as the prosecution's key eyewitness. Investigators said the witness went into hiding for nearly a month after the murders due to fear of reprisals from the accused.

Murder While On Bail In Earlier Case

The double murder took place while Chenthamara was out on bail in another murder case involving the killing of Sudhakaran's wife, Sajitha.

According to investigators, Chenthamara believed that Sajitha and members of her family had performed black magic against him, which he blamed for the breakdown of his family life and his wife's separation from him.

On August 31, 2019, he allegedly hacked Sajitha to death when she was alone at home. He was arrested two days later and was subsequently convicted in that case in October 2025, receiving double life imprisonment along with a fine of ₹3.25 lakh.