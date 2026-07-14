ETV Bharat / state

All 23 Nellore Police Station Personnel Transferred For Negligence In Murder Probe

Nellore: The entire staff of Buchireddypalem police station in Andhra Pradesh's Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, was transferred over alleged negligence in the investigation of a murder case and for reportedly colluding with the accused to weaken the case.

IG Sarvashrestha Tripathi issued an order to transfer CI Matangi Srinivasa Rao to the Vacancy Reserve (VR), while SP Ajitha Vejendla ordered the transfer of the remaining 22 personnel posted at the police station.

N Srihari, Agriculture Officer of Buchireddypalem Mandal died while returning from Penchalakona in a car with his brother-in-law Harikrishna on June 15. The concerned police personnel allegedly failed to investigate Srihari's suspicious death, which was initially believed to be due to heart attack.

However, the deceased's relatives noticed injuries on his body and informed the police. Although a Circle Inspector (CI) inspected the scene, no case was registered, nor were any suspects questioned.

On July 6, Srihari's wife, Lavanya, lodged a complaint via the Public Grievances Redressal System (PGRS), alleging that her husband had been murdered. Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajitha responded to the complaint and ordered Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ghattamaneni Srinivasa Rao to conduct an inquiry.

The investigation revealed that Srihari was murdered by his brother-in-law, Harikrishna, using injections meant for killing stray dogs. Although there were indications of murder, police failed to investigate properly, the CI allegedly colluded with the accused and struck a deal with him.