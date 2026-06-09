ETV Bharat / state

Nellai Mayor Shifts Seat In His Office Unwilling To Work Beneath TN CM Vijay's Photo

Tirunelveli: A political scandal has erupted in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli since the mayor of the city corporation, G. Ramakrishnan from the DMK Party, suddenly relocated his personal space within his office so as not to sit under the picture of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay.

Ramakrishnan has moved his own chair and table from his official space in such a manner that he sits under the picture of the ex-Chief Minister and DMK Party President, M. K. Stalin. This issue has come up since there were recent agitations held by the members of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

The cadres from TVK had claimed that the picture of the Chief Minister was kept in a secluded part of the room and demanded appropriate respect for it. Following this agitation, the Chief Minister’s picture was placed in a central place on the wall, along with those of the previous two Chief Ministers, Karunanidhi and M. K. Stalin.

It had been customary for the Mayor to handle files and public duties while seated in the chair specifically designated for him in the mayor's office at the Tirunelveli Corporation. The official photograph of the current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay, is displayed on the wall behind that primary seat.