Nellai Mayor Shifts Seat In His Office Unwilling To Work Beneath TN CM Vijay's Photo
It had been customary for the Mayor to handle duties while seated in the chair specifically designated for him in the mayor's office.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:08 AM IST
Tirunelveli: A political scandal has erupted in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli since the mayor of the city corporation, G. Ramakrishnan from the DMK Party, suddenly relocated his personal space within his office so as not to sit under the picture of the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Vijay.
Ramakrishnan has moved his own chair and table from his official space in such a manner that he sits under the picture of the ex-Chief Minister and DMK Party President, M. K. Stalin. This issue has come up since there were recent agitations held by the members of the Tamizhaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).
The cadres from TVK had claimed that the picture of the Chief Minister was kept in a secluded part of the room and demanded appropriate respect for it. Following this agitation, the Chief Minister’s picture was placed in a central place on the wall, along with those of the previous two Chief Ministers, Karunanidhi and M. K. Stalin.
It had been customary for the Mayor to handle files and public duties while seated in the chair specifically designated for him in the mayor's office at the Tirunelveli Corporation. The official photograph of the current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Vijay, is displayed on the wall behind that primary seat.
Amidst this, mayor Ramakrishnan suddenly shifted his workspace. He set up a new desk and chair in another part of the room beneath the photograph of former Chief Minister MK Stalin and has begun discharging his duties from that location.
When asked about this over the phone, Ramakrishnan said, "I prefer working while seated beneath the portrait of former Chief Minister Stalin. I have nothing else to say on the matter. This will not affect my service to the people in any way."
However, the mayor's decision to alter the room's entire layout reportedly because he was uncomfortable working beneath the photograph of the Chief Minister elected by the people has sparked a major controversy. Notably, he has also rearranged the seating for visitors to suit his own preferences. A video regarding this has also surfaced and has gone viral.