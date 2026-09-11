ETV Bharat / state

Keralam: Neighbourly Dispute Keeps 77-Year-Old Woman Out Of Dream Home For Eight Years

Kannur: For 77-year-old Radha, a dream home has remained a distant reality for eight years. A dispute with a neighbour over a septic tank has left the elderly woman unable to reach the house she built with government assistance, forcing her to live with her son instead.

Radha, a resident of Anthoor Kambil Kadavu Valappil, built the house on a seven-cent plot that forms her daughter's share of their 19.5-cent ancestral property. However, the only access to the house passes through privately owned adjoining land.

Trouble began during construction when the neighbouring landowner allegedly demanded that Radha shift the septic tank. A disagreement over the issue eventually escalated into a dispute over the pathway, which was subsequently blocked.

Radha also met Kannur District Collector last year. (ETV Bharat)

Several social workers and political leaders have intervened over the years in an attempt to broker a settlement, but none of the efforts succeeded.

The house was sanctioned ₹4 lakh in Keralam government Life Mission Housing Scheme during the 2010-11 financial year under the Scheduled Caste Development Special Project through the then Taliparamba Municipality, before Anthoor Municipality was formed. Construction took nearly five years.

Anthoor Municipality, established in 2015, assigned a building number to the house four years ago. Municipal Secretary K Manoj Kumar said the civic body has limited powers in the matter as the house has already been completed and the dispute concerns access through private property.

Municipal councillor Dileep told ETV Bharat on Friday that several discussions had been held but no solution had yet been found. He said the dispute had intensified after the concerns raised over the septic tank during construction were not resolved. The municipality, he said, was continuing efforts to identify an alternative access route.