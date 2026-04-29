ETV Bharat / state

Neighbour Sexually Abuses Bhopal Woman For Six Years; Case Filed

Bhopal: A woman has been sexually abused for six years by her neighbour through blackmail in the Bajaria Police Station area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said.

According to police, the accused shared a close friendship with her brother, allowing him frequent access to their home. The victim was 16 years old when the incident took place in 2020. The accused had visited the victim's house when she was home alone. Seizing the opportunity, he raped her and filmed the entire act. Subsequently, the accused would often sexually abuse the victim. If she resisted, he would threaten her with the threat of making the video public.

When discussions on the victim's marriage to another started, she confided in her family about the entire ordeal. Following this, the accused abducted the victim, took her to an Arya Samaj temple, and forcibly married her. Subsequently, he confined her in a rented room and confiscated her mobile phone to prevent her from communicating with anyone.