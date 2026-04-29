Neighbour Sexually Abuses Bhopal Woman For Six Years; Case Filed
Police said that the incident took place in 2020 when the 16-year-old victim was raped. The accused had filmed the entire act to blackmail her.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:00 PM IST
Bhopal: A woman has been sexually abused for six years by her neighbour through blackmail in the Bajaria Police Station area of Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, police said.
According to police, the accused shared a close friendship with her brother, allowing him frequent access to their home. The victim was 16 years old when the incident took place in 2020. The accused had visited the victim's house when she was home alone. Seizing the opportunity, he raped her and filmed the entire act. Subsequently, the accused would often sexually abuse the victim. If she resisted, he would threaten her with the threat of making the video public.
When discussions on the victim's marriage to another started, she confided in her family about the entire ordeal. Following this, the accused abducted the victim, took her to an Arya Samaj temple, and forcibly married her. Subsequently, he confined her in a rented room and confiscated her mobile phone to prevent her from communicating with anyone.
In an opportune moment, the victim managed to escape, rush to her family, and narrate what she went through. She also filed a complaint at the Women's Police Station via Speed Post.
Based on her complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under various sections, including the POCSO Act, and have launched a manhunt to apprehend the culprit.
Anjana Dubey, in charge of the Women's Police Station, said, "We have received a complaint via Speed Post. The entire matter is under investigation."
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