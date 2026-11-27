Allahabad HC Sets Aside Election Of BJP MLA Om Kumar; Allows Temporary Participation In Assembly
The court also rejected the petitioner Munshi Ram's prayer to declare him elected.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:53 AM IST
Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday set aside the election of Om Kumar, BJP MLA from the Nehtaur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. However, Justice Salil Kumar Rai, partly allowing the election petition filed by Munshi Ram, permitted Kumar to participate in Legislative Assembly proceedings for 15 days.
"It is directed that for a period of fifteen days counted from today, the respondent Om Kumar shall be entitled to represent the electorate of his constituency and to participate in the debates of the Vidhan Sabha if any held during the period of fifteen days," the court said.
However, the court said, during this period, he will neither be permitted to vote in the House nor participate in any assembly committee. Furthermore, he will not be entitled to any financial benefits as an MLA.
Om Kumar, the BJP MLA from the Nehtaur assembly seat in Bijnor district, had won the 2022 assembly election by a margin of just 258 votes. Following his defeat, Munshi Ram approached the Allahabad High Court, alleging that Om Kumar had concealed information regarding his income in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. Through his petition, he challenged the validity of Om Kumar’s election.
Kumar showed total income only for 2021-22 while leaving columns for the preceding four financial years (2017-18 to 2020-?21) blank, he alleged.
He also claimed that Kumar marked a cross ("X") instead of writing "Nil" or "Not Applicable" regarding the PAN details, last Income Tax return filing year, and five-year income of his spouse and dependents. Munshi Ram further claimed that Kumar left paragraphs 5(i), 5(ii), 6(i), 6(ii), and 6-A of Part A blank, which require mandatory disclosures regarding pending criminal cases and past convictions.
The High Court partially allowed the election petition and declared Om Kumar’s election void. The Court held that his nomination ought to have been rejected under Section 36(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951; therefore, he was ineligible to contest the election.
Following the annulment of his election, a request was made on behalf of Om Kumar—invoking Section 116B—to stay the implementation of the order. His counsel argued that if the order were not stayed, his constituency would be left without representation in the Legislative Assembly.
Additionally, it was requested that he be granted an opportunity to file an appeal before the Supreme Court. The petitioner opposed the application for a stay. The court noted that the demand to declare the petitioner as the duly elected Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) had not been granted; consequently, the constituency would remain unrepresented during the assembly session. In the interest of justice, the court granted Om Kumar interim relief for 15 days, allowing him to represent his constituency and participate in assembly debates during this period.
However, the court did not accept allegations regarding irregularities in counting of votes and said, "It is held that the petitioner has failed to prove any illegality or irregularity in the counting of VVPAT slips relating to polling booth Nos. 44, 54, 180 and 234, or that any such irregularity materially affected the election result in so far as it concerns respondent no. 1, the returned candidate."
It also said, "There is no cogent or reliable evidence to establish that the votes obtained by Om Kumar would have been cast in favour of the petitioner if Kumar had not contested the election. The votes secured by Kumar cannot be treated as thrown away merely because his nomination was improperly accepted."
The court also rejected Munshi Ram's prayer of declaring him elected.
"The petitioner has also failed to establish either of the grounds specified in Section 101 of the Act, 1951. He is therefore not entitled to be declared elected merely because the election of Kumar is being declared void. The prayer for declaring the petitioner elected is accordingly rejected," it said.
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