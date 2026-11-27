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Allahabad HC Sets Aside Election Of BJP MLA Om Kumar; Allows Temporary Participation In Assembly

Allahabad High Court ( File/ANI )

Prayagraj: The Allahabad High Court on Thursday set aside the election of Om Kumar, BJP MLA from the Nehtaur constituency in Uttar Pradesh. However, Justice Salil Kumar Rai, partly allowing the election petition filed by Munshi Ram, permitted Kumar to participate in Legislative Assembly proceedings for 15 days.

"It is directed that for a period of fifteen days counted from today, the respondent Om Kumar shall be entitled to represent the electorate of his constituency and to participate in the debates of the Vidhan Sabha if any held during the period of fifteen days," the court said.

However, the court said, during this period, he will neither be permitted to vote in the House nor participate in any assembly committee. Furthermore, he will not be entitled to any financial benefits as an MLA. Om Kumar, the BJP MLA from the Nehtaur assembly seat in Bijnor district, had won the 2022 assembly election by a margin of just 258 votes. Following his defeat, Munshi Ram approached the Allahabad High Court, alleging that Om Kumar had concealed information regarding his income in the affidavit submitted to the Election Commission. Through his petition, he challenged the validity of Om Kumar’s election. Kumar showed total income only for 2021-22 while leaving columns for the preceding four financial years (2017-18 to 2020-?21) blank, he alleged. He also claimed that Kumar marked a cross ("X") instead of writing "Nil" or "Not Applicable" regarding the PAN details, last Income Tax return filing year, and five-year income of his spouse and dependents. Munshi Ram further claimed that Kumar left paragraphs 5(i), 5(ii), 6(i), 6(ii), and 6-A of Part A blank, which require mandatory disclosures regarding pending criminal cases and past convictions. The High Court partially allowed the election petition and declared Om Kumar’s election void. The Court held that his nomination ought to have been rejected under Section 36(2) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951; therefore, he was ineligible to contest the election.