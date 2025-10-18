Lady Stenographer Dies By Suicide In Kanpur
The deceased's maternal grandfather alleged she was being harassed by her colleagues and was in distress.
Published : October 18, 2025 at 9:24 PM IST
Kanpur: A lady stenographer allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a court complex here.
Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal stated 23-year-old deceased, a resident of Makanpur, Paghatampur, worked as a stenograher in a Kanpur court. Her father is a law enforcement officer and currently posted in Fatehpur.
The deceased's maternal grandfather said she had been working as a stenographer in the court for the last three months. The deceased resided in a rented room near Shanidev Temple on Barra bypass. She, as usual, went to the court on Saturday and at around 2:30 pm, Neha jumped from the sixth floor of the building.
He alleged the deceased was being harassed by her colleagues and she was in distress. Police said evidence has been gathered from the spot from where the deceased jumped to her death. Her body was sent for postmortem. A case has been registered and probe is on from all angles, said police.
A few days back, a 27-year-old woman allegedly died by suicide after killing her two-year-old twins in Telangana’s Hyderabad. The woman, a housewife, allegedly killed her twins, a son (2) and a daughter (2), at her house.
The incident took place in Chintal under the Balanagar police station area of the city, police said. Balanagar Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Pingali Naresh Reddy and Circle Inspector (CI) T. Narasimharaju said that the deceased woman was married to a software employee from Nuzvid in Eluru district in August 2022.
The couple used to quarrel over petty issues. Police said the husband used to blame his wife for their son’s inability to speak properly. On Monday, the husband visited his brother’s house in Miyapur and later left for Visakhapatnam.
Suicide is not a solution:
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.
