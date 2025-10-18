ETV Bharat / state

Lady Stenographer Dies By Suicide In Kanpur

Kanpur: A lady stenographer allegedly died by suicide by jumping from the sixth floor of a court complex here.

Police Commissioner Raghuveer Lal stated 23-year-old deceased, a resident of Makanpur, Paghatampur, worked as a stenograher in a Kanpur court. Her father is a law enforcement officer and currently posted in Fatehpur.

The deceased's maternal grandfather said she had been working as a stenographer in the court for the last three months. The deceased resided in a rented room near Shanidev Temple on Barra bypass. She, as usual, went to the court on Saturday and at around 2:30 pm, Neha jumped from the sixth floor of the building.

He alleged the deceased was being harassed by her colleagues and she was in distress. Police said evidence has been gathered from the spot from where the deceased jumped to her death. Her body was sent for postmortem. A case has been registered and probe is on from all angles, said police.

