ETV Bharat / state

'Negligence Is Not Cheating': Kashmir Court Acquits Lab Worker In 2013 Biopsy Sample Case

Srinagar: In a case that began with a laborer's desperate search for answers about his wife's illness, a Srinagar court has acquitted a laboratory staffer accused of cheating after a post-surgery biopsy sample was allegedly ruined. The court held that professional lapse or negligence, by itself, does not amount to a criminal offence under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

In his 19-page judgment, Third Additional Munsiff and Judicial Magistrate First Class Srinagar Varun Kumar asserted that the evidence doesn't meet the ingredients of cheating.

The case arose from a FIR (29/2013) registered at Police Station Karan Nagar. The prosecution had alleged cheating against Umer Yaseen Shah, son of Mohammad Yaseen Shah of Railway Colony, Nowgam, and Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat of Kremshore Khansahib, Budgam. Proceedings against Umer stood abated after his death during trial.

The case is based on a complaint filed by Abdul Rehman Wagay, a daily-wage laborer from Shalteng Maloora, Srinagar, who told police that after his wife Rafeeqa underwent surgery at Ahmad Hospital on March 31, 2013, doctors handed him a medical sample for biopsy. He said he deposited the sample at a lab near SMHS Hospital after paying Rs 800 and was repeatedly asked to return for the report, only to later be informed that the sample had "turned defective."

In court, Wagay recounted the personal distress caused by the missing report, saying the ruined sample meant doctors could not determine what disease his wife was suffering from and that "the patient is still in sick condition."

The court, however, found that while the complainant's grievance was genuine and humanly significant, the evidence fell far short of proving the legal ingredients of cheating.

In one of the judgment's key observations, the court said: "...nothing has come in his statement which could directly or impliedly indicate that the lab persons had dishonest intention or they have dishonestly induced … the complainant."