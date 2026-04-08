'Negligence Is Not Cheating': Kashmir Court Acquits Lab Worker In 2013 Biopsy Sample Case
The case stems from an FIR by the complainant who accused two staffers of cheating for the lost medical sample of his wife.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 8, 2026 at 6:06 PM IST
Srinagar: In a case that began with a laborer's desperate search for answers about his wife's illness, a Srinagar court has acquitted a laboratory staffer accused of cheating after a post-surgery biopsy sample was allegedly ruined. The court held that professional lapse or negligence, by itself, does not amount to a criminal offence under Section 420 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).
In his 19-page judgment, Third Additional Munsiff and Judicial Magistrate First Class Srinagar Varun Kumar asserted that the evidence doesn't meet the ingredients of cheating.
The case arose from a FIR (29/2013) registered at Police Station Karan Nagar. The prosecution had alleged cheating against Umer Yaseen Shah, son of Mohammad Yaseen Shah of Railway Colony, Nowgam, and Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, son of Ghulam Ahmad Bhat of Kremshore Khansahib, Budgam. Proceedings against Umer stood abated after his death during trial.
The case is based on a complaint filed by Abdul Rehman Wagay, a daily-wage laborer from Shalteng Maloora, Srinagar, who told police that after his wife Rafeeqa underwent surgery at Ahmad Hospital on March 31, 2013, doctors handed him a medical sample for biopsy. He said he deposited the sample at a lab near SMHS Hospital after paying Rs 800 and was repeatedly asked to return for the report, only to later be informed that the sample had "turned defective."
In court, Wagay recounted the personal distress caused by the missing report, saying the ruined sample meant doctors could not determine what disease his wife was suffering from and that "the patient is still in sick condition."
The court, however, found that while the complainant's grievance was genuine and humanly significant, the evidence fell far short of proving the legal ingredients of cheating.
In one of the judgment's key observations, the court said: "...nothing has come in his statement which could directly or impliedly indicate that the lab persons had dishonest intention or they have dishonestly induced … the complainant."
The judge further made an important distinction between medical or technical failure and criminal deception, observing: "mere ruining of the sample … could be attributed to various factors like handling, atmospheric temperature and length of exposure to direct sunlight etc."
Relying on Supreme Court precedent, including Jupally Lakshmikantha Reddy vs State of Andhra Pradesh (2025), the court reiterated that cheating requires proof of deception at the very inception, coupled with dishonest inducement and wrongful gain or loss. The judge said those elements were completely missing from the prosecution case.
The court also noted that the prosecution examined only two witnesses over the long pendency of the case, while the investigating officer and other material witnesses never appeared. The file itself had also been partially damaged in the 2014 floods, making some records difficult to read.
Significantly, the court held that the dispute was more in the nature of professional or technical handling of a medical sample than a deliberate criminal act.
In a sharply worded conclusion, the judge said: "the matter seems to be of professional expertise and that cannot be construed as cheating or dishonest act."
The court finally ruled that the prosecution had “miserably failed” to establish guilt beyond reasonable doubt and extended the benefit of doubt to the surviving accused, Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat.
"The accused persons are hereby acquitted," the court ordered, while also discharging the bail and surety bonds.
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