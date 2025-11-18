Negligence Allegation Against District Hospital Staff For Not Treating Woman In Labour, Infant Dies
Haveri: A heartbreaking incident has come to light at the District Government Hospital, Haveri, Karnataka.. A pregnant woman who had come to give birth delivered an infant on the way to the toilet, and the baby allegedly died due to the hospital staff's negligence.
The infant born was to Rupa Girish Karabannavar (30) of Kakol village in Ranebennur taluk of the Haveri District.
Speaking about this, Rupa's relative Nanda said, "She was brought to the Women and Child wing of the hospital around 9 am on Tuesday. She was asked for a blood test, which we got done and brought her back and asked for the doctor. No one attended to her, and no bed was provided. When she had to use the toilet, they didn't even tell us where it was, and Rupa then went to a toilet outside the hospital. The baby came out around 11 am and fell while Rupa was on the way to the toilet, in the corridor. If they had come and seen her earlier, the baby would have survived."
Speaking about this, Rupa's relative Kumar said, “Our relatives came here at 9 am on Tuesday. The hospital staff is saying that they came at 11 am. However, the CCTV should be checked to know the truth of the incident, and justice should be done."
Meanwhile, the Chief Medical Officer, Dr P R Havanur, stated that, “A pregnant woman named Rupa had come to the hospital in labour pain. At that time, our staff told her to wait. There were three deliveries in the delivery room. Therefore, the nurses were busy. When the labour pains started, the pregnant woman went to the toilet. The pain increased during this time. Later, when our staff came to know about it, they helped to deliver the infant. However, now they have complained that the infant died due to the negligence of our hospital staff. When we checked into this, we found that the woman had come to the hospital because she had High Blood Pressure (BP). Also, the woman said that there was no movement of the baby in her womb since Monday (November 17). The infant had died in the womb. Then the delivery took place."