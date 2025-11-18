ETV Bharat / state

Negligence Allegation Against District Hospital Staff For Not Treating Woman In Labour, Infant Dies

Haveri: A heartbreaking incident has come to light at the District Government Hospital, Haveri, Karnataka.. A pregnant woman who had come to give birth delivered an infant on the way to the toilet, and the baby allegedly died due to the hospital staff's negligence.

The infant born was to Rupa Girish Karabannavar (30) of Kakol village in Ranebennur taluk of the Haveri District.

Speaking about this, Rupa's relative Nanda said, "She was brought to the Women and Child wing of the hospital around 9 am on Tuesday. She was asked for a blood test, which we got done and brought her back and asked for the doctor. No one attended to her, and no bed was provided. When she had to use the toilet, they didn't even tell us where it was, and Rupa then went to a toilet outside the hospital. The baby came out around 11 am and fell while Rupa was on the way to the toilet, in the corridor. If they had come and seen her earlier, the baby would have survived."