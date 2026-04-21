Neglect And Poor Infra Threaten Future Of Bengal's Hidden Gem Baranti
Unplanned resort growth, poor infrastructure and lack of basic amenities are driving tourists away from Baranti, prompting calls for urgent government attention, reports Tarok Bandopadhyay.
Published : April 21, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Purulia: Purulia has an abundance of water bodies and hills, as if nature has adorned the place with lavish care. On one side lie small hills and dense forests; on the other, reservoirs constructed for agriculture and irrigation. Interspersed amid such natural beauty are several historical sites.
Purulia has emerged as a cherished destination for Bengalis on the tourism map of Bengal.
However, a pertinent question arises. While Purulia's Ayodhya Hills have received immense patronage as a tourist destination, benefiting from infrastructural development and improved roadways, several smaller tourist spots across Purulia have not received the same attention.
ETV Bharat's 'Bongobhot' (Bengal Vote) team recently toured some of these smaller tourist destinations to assess the ground reality. Allegations have surfaced regarding a distinct lack of government intent and goodwill. As a result, despite possessing immense potential, these tourism sectors are gradually fading into obscurity. Areas that once witnessed a weekend deluge of visitors now stand empty.
Located within the Santuri Block, part of the Raghunathpur Assembly constituency in Purulia, lies the Ramchandrapur Irrigation Dam. Nestled right beside it is Baranti, a small village predominantly inhabited by indigenous communities. The reservoir is encircled by hills, including the Muradi, Ramchandrapur, and Baranti Hills. Baranti's primary attraction is its designated "Sunset Point". In the late afternoon, as the sun descends behind the hills and its crimson glow paints the waters of the lake, the spot once drew visitors eager to witness this breathtaking spectacle. Today, however, Baranti Lake lies deserted.
Come spring, Baranti turns a brilliant crimson, bathed in the fiery hues of the blooming Palash flowers. Despite the harshness of summer, a serene atmosphere of silence seems to pervade this tourist destination, nestled amidst hills and water. The blooming of Palash in Baranti draws a flood of tourists.
Local shopkeepers and residents say that crowds gather in March to witness the blooming of Palash flowers. From April onwards, tourists stop visiting the place. The changing seasons are reflected in a shift in tourist turnout. But Baranti is said to be gradually losing its charm, one reason being the proliferation of numerous resorts. These are eroding the area's natural beauty.
Baranti also lacks any government aid for infrastructure. Locals complain that the famous "Sunset Point," which draws large crowds, is not looked after well. Many visitors enjoy taking walks along the road by Baranti Lake at night; however, tourists often feel apprehensive due to the darkness. No security arrangement is there. Although streetlights have been installed, they remain non-functional to this day.
Despite having developed into a tourist destination over the last 15 years, Baranti still lacks a single pharmacy. To purchase medicines, one must travel to a neighbouring village or to a pharmacy in Sarbarimor village, located approximately 10 kilometers away. Moreover, even those shops close down after 8 PM. If someone falls ill during the night, one must travel a distance of 30-35 kilometers to access medical treatment.
However, what concerns tourists most is the fact that Baranti still does not have an ATM. The mobile network coverage is also in a dismal state; as a result, although many resorts offer online payment options, network connectivity issues often hinder their use.
All the roads leading to Baranti are in poor shape. Navigating these routes with a large vehicle proves to be a rather stressful journey. There is a constant movement of livestock, rising the risk of accidents. Vehicles break down frequently on the road, leading to severe traffic congestion. Faced with these recurring difficulties, tourists are increasingly abandoning their plans to visit Baranti.
There are several attractive sightseeing spots located in the vicinity of Baranti. One such attraction is Joychandi Hill. This hill serves as a training ground for rock climbing enthusiasts. With its breathtaking scenery, the hill attracts a massive influx of tourists, particularly during the winter season. A few small resorts have also sprung up in the area to accommodate visitors. Notably, this very hill served as the filming location for Satyajit Ray's iconic film, 'Hirak Rajar Deshe.'
Garh Panchakot is situated seven kilometers away from Baranti. As the last surviving vestige of the Panchakot Kingdom, Garh Panchakot still stands tall today. Archaeological excavations are currently underway at the site, unearthing new chapters of history. Nestled amidst the hills, Garh Panchakot presents a truly magnificent sight. The complex houses an ancient temple dedicated to Radha and Krishna; atop the hill, one can find a waterfall and a Ram Temple. Resorts here charge high rates.
Consequently, ordinary middle-class travellers often choose to stay in Baranti and visit Garh Panchakot as a day trip.
There are complaints that the Garh Panchakot tourist site lacks adequate government infrastructure or development. In fact, only a single public restroom was constructed, yet it remains closed most of the time.
From Garh Panchakot, travellers can proceed to the Panchet Dam. Located approximately 30 kilometers further away are Maa Kalyaneshwari Temple and the Maithon Dam. In essence, by using Baranti as a base, visitors can easily undertake several short weekend tours—spanning two days—that remain well within an affordable budget.
Need for government initiative
However, tourists visiting Baranti are increasingly disappointed. Shubhabrata Kole and Debanjali Kole remarked, "The indiscriminate manner in which resorts are being constructed is gradually eroding Baranti's natural beauty."
Two shopkeepers, Lakshmi Garai and Subal Garai observed, "The number of visitors to Baranti has dropped significantly as it was earlier. If the area were spruced up a bit, perhaps by arranging for boating facilities, installing a few chairs, and clearing the weeds that are currently choking the lake waters, then, perhaps, tourists would return just as they used to."