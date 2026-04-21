ETV Bharat / state

Neglect And Poor Infra Threaten Future Of Bengal's Hidden Gem Baranti

Purulia: Purulia has an abundance of water bodies and hills, as if nature has adorned the place with lavish care. On one side lie small hills and dense forests; on the other, reservoirs constructed for agriculture and irrigation. Interspersed amid such natural beauty are several historical sites.

Purulia has emerged as a cherished destination for Bengalis on the tourism map of Bengal.

However, a pertinent question arises. While Purulia's Ayodhya Hills have received immense patronage as a tourist destination, benefiting from infrastructural development and improved roadways, several smaller tourist spots across Purulia have not received the same attention.

ETV Bharat's 'Bongobhot' (Bengal Vote) team recently toured some of these smaller tourist destinations to assess the ground reality. Allegations have surfaced regarding a distinct lack of government intent and goodwill. As a result, despite possessing immense potential, these tourism sectors are gradually fading into obscurity. Areas that once witnessed a weekend deluge of visitors now stand empty.

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Located within the Santuri Block, part of the Raghunathpur Assembly constituency in Purulia, lies the Ramchandrapur Irrigation Dam. Nestled right beside it is Baranti, a small village predominantly inhabited by indigenous communities. The reservoir is encircled by hills, including the Muradi, Ramchandrapur, and Baranti Hills. Baranti's primary attraction is its designated "Sunset Point". In the late afternoon, as the sun descends behind the hills and its crimson glow paints the waters of the lake, the spot once drew visitors eager to witness this breathtaking spectacle. Today, however, Baranti Lake lies deserted.

Come spring, Baranti turns a brilliant crimson, bathed in the fiery hues of the blooming Palash flowers. Despite the harshness of summer, a serene atmosphere of silence seems to pervade this tourist destination, nestled amidst hills and water. The blooming of Palash in Baranti draws a flood of tourists.

Local shopkeepers and residents say that crowds gather in March to witness the blooming of Palash flowers. From April onwards, tourists stop visiting the place. The changing seasons are reflected in a shift in tourist turnout. But Baranti is said to be gradually losing its charm, one reason being the proliferation of numerous resorts. These are eroding the area's natural beauty.

Baranti also lacks any government aid for infrastructure. Locals complain that the famous "Sunset Point," which draws large crowds, is not looked after well. Many visitors enjoy taking walks along the road by Baranti Lake at night; however, tourists often feel apprehensive due to the darkness. No security arrangement is there. Although streetlights have been installed, they remain non-functional to this day.

Despite having developed into a tourist destination over the last 15 years, Baranti still lacks a single pharmacy. To purchase medicines, one must travel to a neighbouring village or to a pharmacy in Sarbarimor village, located approximately 10 kilometers away. Moreover, even those shops close down after 8 PM. If someone falls ill during the night, one must travel a distance of 30-35 kilometers to access medical treatment.