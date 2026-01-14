ETV Bharat / state

Negative RTPCR Report Not Enough To Reject COVID-19 Compensation: HC

Mumbai: An RTPCR report showing a person as COVID-19 negative cannot be the sole criterion to reject compensation when all other medical reports clearly indicate the infection, the Bombay High Court has said. The HC's Aurangabad bench directed the Ahilyanagar district collector to process the claim of a man, who lost his health worker wife during the pandemic, to receive the insurance amount of Rs 50 lakh under the Prime Minister's Garib Kalyan Yojna.

The bench of Justices Arun Pednekar and Vaishali Jadhav, in the order passed on January 9, said the collector's previous decision rejecting the man's claim for compensation, on the ground that he had not submitted an RTPCR report showing the victim was COVID-19 positive, cannot be accepted.

It directed the Ahilyanagar collector to process the claim raised by Machindra Gaikwad under the PM Garib Kalyan Yojna, a scheme declared for the family members of COVID-19 warriors, doctors and health workers who died during the pandemic.

The collector is directed to forward the claim of the man to the authority concerned by holding that his wife was COVID-19 positive at the time of death in view of the overwhelming medical evidence that indicates she succumbed to the coronavirus infection, the HC said. The bench in its order noted that while the RTPCR report says the deceased was COVID-19 negative, the medical reports submitted clearly indicate otherwise.