NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Bastar
The deceased had been preparing for the exam for the last three years, reports Sunil Kashyap.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 10:54 PM IST
Bastar: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide after failing to clear the examination in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district.
Police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which the deceased reportedly referred to her inability to qualify for the examination and living up to the expectations of her family. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.
Jagdalpur CSP Sumit Kumar said the deceased was a resident of Adawal Khaspara. "She was 20 years old and had been preparing for NEET, for the last three years and had been taking the exam regularly. The NEET results were announced on Thursday night. After having dinner with her family, the deceased stayed up late, checking her results on her laptop. Afterward, the rest of the family went to sleep," Kumar said.
He said, when the girl's mother went to her room at around 3:30 am, she found the door open. Upon entering, she discovered her daughter lying on the floor. The family rushed her to Maharani Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.
"Upon receiving information, a team from Bodhghat police station took possession of the body, and after completing the Panchnama process, sent it for postmortem," Kumar said.
He said preliminary investigation has revealed that the girl was disappointed with her exam results. Further investigation into this case may reveal further details. The suicide note recovered from the girl's room is being verified as part of the investigation, Kumar said.
Suicide is not a solution: If someone is going through a difficult time or needs help, please reach out to a trusted person or a helpline. If you are having suicidal thoughts, are worried about a friend, or need emotional support, call the Sneha Foundation helpline - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline - 9152987821. The helpline is open Monday through Saturday from 8 AM to 10 PM.
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