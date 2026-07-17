ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Chhattisgarh's Bastar

Bastar: A 20-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide after failing to clear the examination in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district.

Police said a suicide note was recovered from the spot, in which the deceased reportedly referred to her inability to qualify for the examination and living up to the expectations of her family. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway.

Jagdalpur CSP Sumit Kumar said the deceased was a resident of Adawal Khaspara. "She was 20 years old and had been preparing for NEET, for the last three years and had been taking the exam regularly. The NEET results were announced on Thursday night. After having dinner with her family, the deceased stayed up late, checking her results on her laptop. Afterward, the rest of the family went to sleep," Kumar said.

He said, when the girl's mother went to her room at around 3:30 am, she found the door open. Upon entering, she discovered her daughter lying on the floor. The family rushed her to Maharani Hospital where doctors declared her brought dead.