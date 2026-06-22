NEET UG Re-Exam: Student Caught Using Mobile During Exam, Held
Himanshi Tiwari admitted to police that she had brought the mobile phone to search for answers using ChatGPT.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 7:55 PM IST
Jaipur: A female NEET-UG 2026 re-examination candidate, who was caught allegedly using a mobile phone inside an exam centre in Jaipur on Sunday, was arrested, police said.
The accused, identified as Himanshi Tiwari, was produced in court on Monday, a day after being detained, and subsequently sent to jail. This was Himanshi's third attempt at the NEET UG exam.
According to the police, she had managed to enter the exam hall with a smartphone hidden inside her undergarment. Although the metal detector beeped twice during the screening, she misled the staff by attributing it to the hooks in her undergarment and managed to enter the hall.
However, the invigilator later caught her using the mobile and summoned the police. Photographs of some questions were found on her mobile phone. The police have sent the mobile to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a detailed examination.
Jaipur (West) DCP Prashant Kiran said, "Himanshi Tiwari brought a smartphone into the exam hall at the Government Senior Secondary School centre in Bindayaka. While attempting to use the phone during the exam, she was caught by the on-duty invigilator. A case was registered against her under the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, and she was arrested."
During interrogation, Himanshi admitted to police that she had brought the mobile phone to search for answers with the help of ChatGPT but internet was not working due to signal jammers at the centre.
The investigation revealed that photos of some questions were found on her mobile. Further investigations are underway, police said.
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