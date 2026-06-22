ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG Re-Exam: Student Caught Using Mobile During Exam, Held

Jaipur: A female NEET-UG 2026 re-examination candidate, who was caught allegedly using a mobile phone inside an exam centre in Jaipur on Sunday, was arrested, police said.

The accused, identified as Himanshi Tiwari, was produced in court on Monday, a day after being detained, and subsequently sent to jail. This was Himanshi's third attempt at the NEET UG exam.

According to the police, she had managed to enter the exam hall with a smartphone hidden inside her undergarment. Although the metal detector beeped twice during the screening, she misled the staff by attributing it to the hooks in her undergarment and managed to enter the hall.

However, the invigilator later caught her using the mobile and summoned the police. Photographs of some questions were found on her mobile phone. The police have sent the mobile to the Forensic Science Laboratory for a detailed examination.