ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG MBBS Fake Certificate Case: Uttarakhand SIT Arrests Another Accused From Bhopal, Rs 5.58 Lakh Recovered

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the fake Freedom Fighter dependent certificate case linked to NEET UG MBBS admissions, has arrested another accused, Dheeraj Srivastava, from Bhopal.

Dheeraj runs an office in Bhopal under the name "MBBS Way". Police also recovered money from his possession. With his arrest, police have now arrested three people in the fake certificate case.

After arresting the alleged mastermind, the Uttarakhand SIT has started taking action against others allegedly linked to the network.

According to the SIT, Dheeraj used to facilitate admissions on commission in MBBS, BTech, BCA, BBA and BCom courses at different private universities.

According to the Uttarakhand SIT, during questioning, Dheeraj said Rupesh Pandit, allegedly the mastermind in the case, had given him the recovered money as commission for securing MBBS admissions for some students under the Freedom Fighter quota.

Dheeraj, along with Rupesh and other associates, allegedly prepared fake Freedom Fighter dependent certificates for three candidates, using forged documents. The SIT is also investigating the digital signatures used on the fake certificates.

How The Case Came To Light

Some candidates from Uttarakhand had submitted Freedom Fighter dependent certificates for admission to NEET UG MBBS courses. During his inquiry, Dehradun resident Pradeep Bahuguna found that several candidates from different areas had provided the same address on their certificate applications, raising suspicion.

Several candidates had also already been issued certificates.

Pradeep wrote to the District Magistrate seeking an investigation. The investigation found that several documents were allegedly prepared based on forged documents. Police registered two cases at Raipur Police Station and Clement Town Police Station on September 13. Sections 318(4), 338/336(2)/340(2)/61(2) of the BNS were invoked in the cases.

Considering the seriousness of the matter, Dehradun SSP Pramendra Doval constituted an SIT under the leadership of SP Rural Jaya Baloni. The SIT began collecting evidence against those allegedly involved. During the investigation, it found that the addresses mentioned in all the candidates' documents were incorrect.

The SIT visited the concerned educational institutions, took possession of documents related to the case and obtained information about the candidates' original addresses. On September 21, police arrested two accused, Rupesh Pandit and Arvind Kumar, in the case.