NEET UG MBBS Fake Certificate Case: Uttarakhand SIT Arrests Another Accused From Bhopal, Rs 5.58 Lakh Recovered
Police said Rupesh allegedly negotiated Rs 45 lakh per candidate; the investigation is examining payments linked to three candidates.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 5:58 PM IST
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the fake Freedom Fighter dependent certificate case linked to NEET UG MBBS admissions, has arrested another accused, Dheeraj Srivastava, from Bhopal.
Dheeraj runs an office in Bhopal under the name "MBBS Way". Police also recovered money from his possession. With his arrest, police have now arrested three people in the fake certificate case.
After arresting the alleged mastermind, the Uttarakhand SIT has started taking action against others allegedly linked to the network.
According to the SIT, Dheeraj used to facilitate admissions on commission in MBBS, BTech, BCA, BBA and BCom courses at different private universities.
According to the Uttarakhand SIT, during questioning, Dheeraj said Rupesh Pandit, allegedly the mastermind in the case, had given him the recovered money as commission for securing MBBS admissions for some students under the Freedom Fighter quota.
Dheeraj, along with Rupesh and other associates, allegedly prepared fake Freedom Fighter dependent certificates for three candidates, using forged documents. The SIT is also investigating the digital signatures used on the fake certificates.
How The Case Came To Light
Some candidates from Uttarakhand had submitted Freedom Fighter dependent certificates for admission to NEET UG MBBS courses. During his inquiry, Dehradun resident Pradeep Bahuguna found that several candidates from different areas had provided the same address on their certificate applications, raising suspicion.
Several candidates had also already been issued certificates.
Pradeep wrote to the District Magistrate seeking an investigation. The investigation found that several documents were allegedly prepared based on forged documents. Police registered two cases at Raipur Police Station and Clement Town Police Station on September 13. Sections 318(4), 338/336(2)/340(2)/61(2) of the BNS were invoked in the cases.
Considering the seriousness of the matter, Dehradun SSP Pramendra Doval constituted an SIT under the leadership of SP Rural Jaya Baloni. The SIT began collecting evidence against those allegedly involved. During the investigation, it found that the addresses mentioned in all the candidates' documents were incorrect.
The SIT visited the concerned educational institutions, took possession of documents related to the case and obtained information about the candidates' original addresses. On September 21, police arrested two accused, Rupesh Pandit and Arvind Kumar, in the case.
Based on Rupesh’s confessions, police recovered Rs 8 lakh from his house in Meerut, allegedly taken in exchange for preparing fake certificates. After questioning Rupesh and examining the evidence, the SIT arrested Dheeraj in Bhopal. The SIT apprehended him from his car and recovered Rs 5,58,100 during a search of the vehicle.
During questioning about the money, Dheeraj said Rupesh had given him the amount as commission for securing MBBS admissions for some students under the Freedom Fighter quota.
Dheeraj's Link With Alleged Mastermind
During SIT questioning, Dheeraj said he had met alleged mastermind Rupesh two years ago at Shrimati Manjari Devi Ayurvedic Medical College, Hitanu, Uttarkashi. According to Dheeraj, the two had remained in regular contact since then.
The interrogation further revealed that Arvind had approached Rupesh for MBBS admissions for his daughter and the children of two other acquaintances. Rupesh subsequently spoke to Dheeraj about the matter. Dheeraj then learned from another associate about MBBS admissions for children with low merit.
The associate told Dheeraj that admissions were being arranged under the Freedom Fighter quota in Uttarakhand. He also told Dheeraj to meet an acquaintance who allegedly claimed to have good connections in the tehsil and court offices and could help arrange fake certificates.
Three Candidates Allegedly Got MBBS Admissions
Afterwards, Dheeraj, Rupesh, and their associates allegedly prepared fake Freedom Fighter dependent certificates for the three candidates using forged documents. Based on these certificates, all three candidates obtained admission to MBBS courses at different medical colleges.
According to the investigation, Rupesh allegedly fixed a deal of Rs 45 lakh per candidate to arrange the certificates. Arvind Kumar paid Rupesh Rs 20 lakh for his daughter's fake certificate. Rupesh also allegedly took Rs 20 lakh each from the other two candidates for the fake certificates.
Dehradun SSP Pramendra Doval said police have recovered more than Rs 13 lakh so far from the two accused.
"The people involved in the chain in this entire case are being gradually identified, and the police are gathering evidence against them before taking action. The scope of the investigation will certainly expand further. Whoever is involved, regardless of the level or location, will be arrested based on evidence," Doval said.
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