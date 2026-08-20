NEET-UG Counselling: MCC Revises Round 1 Schedule; AIQ Seat Allotment Results On August 21
First round of NEET-UG counselling for the state quota will now go on till August 27, while reporting date for admission will be September 5.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 2:46 AM IST|
Updated : August 20, 2026 at 2:56 AM IST
Kota: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the date of the first round of NEET-UG counselling for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, leading to the delay in declaring NEET-UG counselling allotment result on August 21.
According to the new schedule, seat allotment will take place on August 19 and 20, after which the final allotment results of the NEET-UG counselling Round 1 will be declared on August 21. Those candidates allotted seats will have to join and report at their respective medical/dental institutes before August 31.
The state quota counselling schedule has also been revised accordingly with the central quota. The first round of NEET-UG counselling of the state quota will now go on till August 27, while the reporting date for admission will be September 5.
As per career counsellor Parijat Mishra based out of Kota, this extension provided candidates another chance for filling choices. But this deferral of the first round process is bound to affect the timings of the second, third, and stray vacancy rounds in a domino effect for both central and state-level counselling authorities.
It is the second time that MCC has altered the schedule in the current counselling season. MCC had earlier revised its schedule on August 13, which deferred the initial deadline to August 15 and fixed August 19 for allotment results, with reporting by August 25.