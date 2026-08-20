ETV Bharat / state

NEET-UG Counselling: MCC Revises Round 1 Schedule; AIQ Seat Allotment Results On August 21

Kota: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has revised the date of the first round of NEET-UG counselling for the 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats, leading to the delay in declaring NEET-UG counselling allotment result on August 21.

According to the new schedule, seat allotment will take place on August 19 and 20, after which the final allotment results of the NEET-UG counselling Round 1 will be declared on August 21. Those candidates allotted seats will have to join and report at their respective medical/dental institutes before August 31.

The state quota counselling schedule has also been revised accordingly with the central quota. The first round of NEET-UG counselling of the state quota will now go on till August 27, while the reporting date for admission will be September 5.