ETV Bharat / state

NEET Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old NEET aspirant has allegedly died by suicide here, police said on Sunday. The woman, who was staying with her sisters in an apartment in Miyapur, allegedly died by hanging on Saturday, a police official said based on preliminary investigation.

Police recovered a note purportedly written by the deceased, in which she stated that "no one is responsible for her death," PTI reported. Police suspect that she died by suicide, unable to bear the "pressure" of the NEET re-exam on Sunday.

22-Year-Old Aspirant Dies In Ghaziabad

A 22-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his residence in Ghaziabad district, with police recovering a video clip from his mobile phone purportedly recorded shortly before his death, officials said on Saturday. According to police, in the purported clip, the aspirant is seen saying he is not under any stress related to the upcoming NEET re-examination scheduled for Sunday.

The deceased, identified as Jatin Kumar, was a resident of Vijay Nagar and had been preparing for NEET-UG, they said. According to family members, Jatin was studying in his room till late at night on Thursday. On Friday morning, when relatives went to wake him up, they found him dead and alerted the police.