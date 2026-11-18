ETV Bharat / state

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Orders Framing Of Charges Against 14 Accused

A file photo of Rouse Avenue District Court. ( ETV Bharat )

New Delhi: A special court in Delhi on Wednesday ordered the framing of charges against 14 people accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the Rouse Avenue District Court directed that the accused be produced before the court for formal framing of charges on November 21, while daily hearings will commence from November 25.

The court has ordered that charges be framed under the relevant Sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, and 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Sections 3, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act and Section 63 (copyright infringement) of the Copyright Act against all accused.

The accused have been identified as Yash Yadav, Mangival Bival, Dinesh Bival, Vikas Bival, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, Manisha Sanjay Havaldar, and Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a chargesheet against 13 accused in the fast-track court dealing with "criminal cases arising from paper leaks as well as the use of other unfair means in public examinations". The central agency had also filed a supplementary chargesheet against the 14th accused, Sheshrav Bajrang Suryawanshi alias Raj Suryawanshi, a resident of Nanded in Maharashtra, who was arrested on September 2.