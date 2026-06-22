NEET-UG 2026: Over 1300 Candidates Skip Medical Entrance Exam In Uttarakhand Amid Tight Security
Among over 21,000 applicants from Uttarakhand who had applied, substantial absenteeism was noticed in various important districts.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 1:59 AM IST|
Updated : June 22, 2026 at 2:31 AM IST
Dehradun: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 was smoothly held all over Uttarakhand on Sunday amid a multi-layered security cover, even though more than 1,300 registered candidates did not sit in the important medical entrance test in the state.
Among over 21,000 applicants from Uttarakhand who had applied, substantial absenteeism was noticed in various important districts, bringing into focus the concerns of the state administration.
The highest number of non-attendance among all districts was noticed in Dehradun, where 885 out of 6,810 candidates failed to attend the examination out of its 16 designated centres.
This is followed by Nainital district, which witnessed the absence of 468 candidates out of 4,073 registered candidates, while Tehri district saw 21 candidates missing the test. Nationwide, a total of more than 20 lakh students registered themselves for the highly important entrance test conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
In order to maintain full transparency and avoid any kind of foul play, 53 centres have been established in Uttarakhand with the help of CCTV cameras and signal jammers in collaboration with the police and education departments. Strict biometric check and security screening were done at the entry of examination halls, and magistrates along with police were present at all centres.
In spite of the large number of students and worried parents gathered outside in the lines formed since morning, there was no disturbance in terms of traffic and crowd control. After the peaceful conduct of the examination, the exercise has been declared successful by the state administration, whereas lakhs of medical aspirants now eagerly await the declaration of answer key and results.