ETV Bharat / state

NEET-UG 2026: Over 1300 Candidates Skip Medical Entrance Exam In Uttarakhand Amid Tight Security

Dehradun: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 was smoothly held all over Uttarakhand on Sunday amid a multi-layered security cover, even though more than 1,300 registered candidates did not sit in the important medical entrance test in the state.

Among over 21,000 applicants from Uttarakhand who had applied, substantial absenteeism was noticed in various important districts, bringing into focus the concerns of the state administration.

The highest number of non-attendance among all districts was noticed in Dehradun, where 885 out of 6,810 candidates failed to attend the examination out of its 16 designated centres.