ETV Bharat / state

NEET-UG 2026: Over 1.39 Lakh MBBS Seats Up For Grabs Counselling Begins

Kota: Admission procedure for various medical and dental colleges has begun across the country on the basis of NEET UG 2026 All India ranks. The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has initiated the central quota counselling (All India 15 per cent) from Wednesday onwards.

The state quota (85 per cent) counselling will start from August 13. The entire process of counselling both for central and state quotas will help candidates get enrolled in 1.39 lakh MBBS seats and 28,000 BDS seats, respectively.

As per the observations of education expert Dev Sharma, around 11.21 lakh candidates qualifying for NEET UG 2026 will fill out their registration for the first phase of central counselling.

A counselling guidebook of 56 pages has been issued on August 5, where candidates will have access to details of MBBS, BDS, B.Sc. Nursing seats, preference list, and seat availability in real-time on the portal.