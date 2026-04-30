ETV Bharat / state

NEET UG 2026: NTA Issues Biometric Exception Guidelines For Candidates

Kota: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released guidelines with provisions for exceptions to biometric verification, which is mandatory for NEET UG 2026 candidates before entering the exam hall. The NEET UG 2026 exam is scheduled on May 3.

NTA has urged students not to panic if anyone faces problem in biometric verification on exam day (due to device problems, connectivity, or other reasons). "You will still be allowed to enter the exam hall. You will just need to submit a simple written undertaking and the format will be available at your exam centre with the centre superintendent. Also, candidates will not be disturbed during the exam (2 PM – 5 PM) for biometric procedures. Stay calm, follow instructions, and focus on your exam. All the best," NTA posted on its X handle.

Guidelines for NEET UG 2026 Biometric Exception:

If the biometric verification of a candidate cannot be completed due to device hardware failure/ poor quality of biometric data/ connectivity failure with UIDAI/ physical inability to provide biometric data, the candidate will still be permitted to enter the exam hall.

The candidate must submit a written undertaking, the format of which will be provided at the exam centre.

The candidate shall not be disturbed during the exam (from 2 to 5 pm or 6 pm in case of PwD/PwBD candidate) for biometric process.

Education expert Dev Sharma explained that following the security check, students are required to undergo the biometric verification process. Biometric verification is a technical procedure and issues with thumb impressions may arise due to equipment malfunctions, biometric data failing to meet required standards, internet connectivity problems, or other unforeseen reasons. The biometric verification process may be disrupted due to any of these factors, Sharma said.

"Facing difficulties at the last minute can often leave students stressed. Therefore, even if biometric verification cannot be completed for any reason, students will still be permitted to enter the exam hall. Biometric verification will not serve as an impediment to a student's participation in the exam. In such instances, the student will be required to submit a written undertaking and will undergo a manual verification process using his/her original documents or Aadhaar card," Sharma explained.