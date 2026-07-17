'Disciplined Routine And Conceptual Clarity,' All India NEET Topper Aryan Gupta Who Wants To Become Oncologist Shares Success Recipe
NEET UG 2026: The AIR 1 Aryan Gupta to opt AIIMS Delhi, wishes to detect cancer early so victims like his grandmother could live on.
Published : July 17, 2026 at 12:44 PM IST
Ludhiana: Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana in Punjab has emerged as one of the joint toppers of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026, securing 715 out of 720 marks and sharing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with Haryana's Pranshul Bansal.
The achievement has brought laurels to Punjab, with the Dugri resident emerging on top in one of India's most competitive entrance examinations after months of uncertainty caused by the cancellation of the original NEET exam.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results on Thursday after conducting the re-examination on June 21. Aryan's success is being celebrated across Punjab, with political leaders, teachers and well-wishers congratulating the young achiever.
Aryan has been an exceptional student throughout his academic career. He secured a global top rank in Mathematics during Class X and later scored 97.2 per cent in the medical stream in his Class XII board examinations. He then devoted the next two years entirely to preparing for NEET, following a disciplined routine and focusing on conceptual clarity.
Speaking about his preparation, Aryan said, "Success doesn't come without hard work. During my preparation, I studied for nearly 12 to 14 hours every day. Solving questions, revising concepts and staying consistent became my daily routine. I believed that if I remained disciplined, the results would eventually follow."
Grandmother's Death Inspired His Dream
Behind Aryan's success lies a deeply personal motivation. He said his grandmother passed away due to cancer when he was very young, an incident that left a lasting impact on him.
"I still feel that despite belonging to a family of doctors, we couldn't detect her illness in time. She died because of cancer. That incident stayed with me throughout my childhood and inspired me to become a doctor who could help patients battling the disease. My dream now is to become an oncologist."
Aryan said he plans to pursue his medical education at AIIMS Delhi, which remains his first choice after securing the top rank.
From Disappointment To Determination
Like lakhs of NEET aspirants, Aryan's preparation was disrupted after the original examination was cancelled following the paper leak controversy.
He recalled that after months of preparation and appearing for the first examination, he was confident he would secure a high score despite making a few mistakes.
"I was under a lot of stress during the first paper and ended up marking five answers incorrectly. When the examination was cancelled, I thought my journey was over. I even gave away my books and notes because I believed I was done with NEET."
However, everything changed once the Supreme Court ordered a fresh examination.
"When the re-exam was announced, I started preparing again. This time I decided not to overthink anything. I left everything in God's hands, focused only on the examination and gave my best. That change in mindset helped me perform much better."
Aryan comes from a family of doctors. His father, Dr Sachin Gupta, is an anaesthesia specialist, while his mother, Dr Reenu Gupta, is a gynaecologist.
Expressing their happiness, his parents said the achievement was the result of Aryan's discipline and self-motivation rather than parental pressure.
They said, "It is a moment of immense pride for our family. Aryan worked day and night. Many times we had to force him to sleep because he would continue studying late into the night. Although both of us are doctors, we never pressured him to choose medicine. It was entirely his own decision and we simply supported him throughout the journey."
They added that after the examination was cancelled, Aryan had almost moved on.
His parents said, "He had distributed his books and notes because he thought there would be no need to study again. When the re-exam was announced, he immediately resumed his preparation with complete dedication. That determination made all the difference."
The family also revealed that Aryan enjoys sports and other extracurricular activities, and believes that maintaining a balance between studies and personal interests improves overall performance. His elder brother had also excelled academically by securing AIR 52 in NEET.
Aryan's achievement has drawn praise from across the country, with several political leaders congratulating him and calling his journey an inspiration for students preparing for competitive examinations.
For Aryan, however, the celebrations are only the beginning. His focus is now firmly set on joining AIIMS Delhi and pursuing his dream of becoming an oncologist dedicated to treating cancer patients.
NTA Announces NEET UG 2026 Results
The NTA conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-examination on June 21 after the original examination was cancelled. A total of 22.79 lakh candidates registered, while nearly 20 lakh appeared for the examination. Of them, 11.21 lakh candidates qualified, with girls accounting for 58 per cent of the successful candidates. The NTA said 138 candidates scored 690 marks or above, including 19 candidates who secured 700 marks. Overall, 1,492 candidates scored at least 650 marks, while 10,160 candidates scored 600 or more.
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