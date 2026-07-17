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'Disciplined Routine And Conceptual Clarity,' All India NEET Topper Aryan Gupta Who Wants To Become Oncologist Shares Success Recipe

Ludhiana: Aryan Gupta from Ludhiana in Punjab has emerged as one of the joint toppers of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET-UG) 2026, securing 715 out of 720 marks and sharing All India Rank (AIR) 1 with Haryana's Pranshul Bansal.

The achievement has brought laurels to Punjab, with the Dugri resident emerging on top in one of India's most competitive entrance examinations after months of uncertainty caused by the cancellation of the original NEET exam.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results on Thursday after conducting the re-examination on June 21. Aryan's success is being celebrated across Punjab, with political leaders, teachers and well-wishers congratulating the young achiever.

Aryan has been an exceptional student throughout his academic career. He secured a global top rank in Mathematics during Class X and later scored 97.2 per cent in the medical stream in his Class XII board examinations. He then devoted the next two years entirely to preparing for NEET, following a disciplined routine and focusing on conceptual clarity.

Speaking about his preparation, Aryan said, "Success doesn't come without hard work. During my preparation, I studied for nearly 12 to 14 hours every day. Solving questions, revising concepts and staying consistent became my daily routine. I believed that if I remained disciplined, the results would eventually follow."

Grandmother's Death Inspired His Dream

Behind Aryan's success lies a deeply personal motivation. He said his grandmother passed away due to cancer when he was very young, an incident that left a lasting impact on him.

"I still feel that despite belonging to a family of doctors, we couldn't detect her illness in time. She died because of cancer. That incident stayed with me throughout my childhood and inspired me to become a doctor who could help patients battling the disease. My dream now is to become an oncologist."

Aryan said he plans to pursue his medical education at AIIMS Delhi, which remains his first choice after securing the top rank.

From Disappointment To Determination

Like lakhs of NEET aspirants, Aryan's preparation was disrupted after the original examination was cancelled following the paper leak controversy.

He recalled that after months of preparation and appearing for the first examination, he was confident he would secure a high score despite making a few mistakes.

"I was under a lot of stress during the first paper and ended up marking five answers incorrectly. When the examination was cancelled, I thought my journey was over. I even gave away my books and notes because I believed I was done with NEET."