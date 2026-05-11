ETV Bharat / state

As Rajasthan SOG Probes Alleged Irregularities In NEET UG Exam, Rahul Gandhi Says 'Exam Has Become Auction'

Jaipur: Several questions asked in the Chemistry paper of NEET UG 2026 exam conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NTA) had appeared in a guess paper. This came to fore during investigation into irregularities in conduct of the exam by Rajasthan's Special Operations Group.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also issued a statement regarding the matter. A post on the social media platform X stated that the NTA is aware of reports regarding the probe being conducted by the Rajasthan SOG.

SOG ADG Vishal Bansal said a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions had been circulated among students for several days ahead of the exam. "Someone photocopied it at e-Mitra and then forwarded it. The SOG is investigating whether any irregularities occurred through the guess paper," Bansal said. He clarified that no arrests have been made in the case yet. "The investigation into who prepared the guess paper is on," Bansal said.

A statement issued by the NTA on its X handle said, "The examination on May 3, 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol. Question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation. The examination process itself proceeded as planned across all centres on the day".

It said, "On the late evening of May 7, 2026, four days after the examination, NTA received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action. The action subsequently undertaken by the law enforcement agencies, including the detentions reported in the media over recent days, is the result of their professional and timely work".