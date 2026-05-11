As Rajasthan SOG Probes Alleged Irregularities In NEET UG Exam, Rahul Gandhi Says 'Exam Has Become Auction'
The SOG said several questions asked in the Chemistry paper appeared in a guess paper circulated among aspirants.
Published : May 11, 2026 at 9:09 PM IST|
Updated : May 11, 2026 at 9:32 PM IST
Jaipur: Several questions asked in the Chemistry paper of NEET UG 2026 exam conducted by the National Investigation Agency (NTA) had appeared in a guess paper. This came to fore during investigation into irregularities in conduct of the exam by Rajasthan's Special Operations Group.
Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has also issued a statement regarding the matter. A post on the social media platform X stated that the NTA is aware of reports regarding the probe being conducted by the Rajasthan SOG.
SOG ADG Vishal Bansal said a guess paper containing approximately 410 questions had been circulated among students for several days ahead of the exam. "Someone photocopied it at e-Mitra and then forwarded it. The SOG is investigating whether any irregularities occurred through the guess paper," Bansal said. He clarified that no arrests have been made in the case yet. "The investigation into who prepared the guess paper is on," Bansal said.
A statement issued by the NTA on its X handle said, "The examination on May 3, 2026 was conducted as scheduled and under a full security protocol. Question papers were transported in GPS-tracked vehicles bearing unique, traceable watermark identifiers. Examination halls operated under AI-assisted CCTV monitoring from a central control room, with biometric verification of every candidate and 5G jammers in operation. The examination process itself proceeded as planned across all centres on the day".
The National Testing Agency is aware of reports concerning the action initiated by the Rajasthan Special Operations Group in connection with alleged irregularities around NEET (UG) 2026. The following is placed on record for the information of candidates, parents, and the public.…— National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 10, 2026
It said, "On the late evening of May 7, 2026, four days after the examination, NTA received inputs concerning alleged malpractice activity around the examination. These inputs were escalated by NTA to central agencies on the morning of 8 May 2026 for independent verification and necessary action. The action subsequently undertaken by the law enforcement agencies, including the detentions reported in the media over recent days, is the result of their professional and timely work".
The statement said, NTA places on record its appreciation for the agencies leading this effort, and confirms that it is working closely with them in a fully supporting role, providing all examination-related data and technical assistance required.
It further stated, "The matter is presently under investigation and the facts will be established by the agencies in due course. NTA will not pre-judge the inquiry, nor characterise its likely outcome. Whatever the agencies determine — including findings that may require further action — will be examined transparently and disclosed in keeping with established procedure".
The NTA said, "The effort and integrity of the very large majority of bona-fide aspirants is not in question, and will not be devalued. NTA is conscious of the anxiety reports of this nature can cause, and we ask candidates to allow the agencies the space to complete their work. Any necessary steps will be taken in consultation with the Ministry of Education at the appropriate stage".
It further said, "For any queries, please contact NEET 2026 helpline: neet-ug@nta.ac.in or at 011-40759000 / 011-69227700".
NEET 2026 के पेपर लीक की खबर सुनी।— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2026
परीक्षा नहीं - NEET अब नीलामी है।
कई सवाल परीक्षा से 42 घंटे पहले WhatsApp पर बिक रहे थे।
22 लाख से ज़्यादा बच्चे साल भर रात-रात भर आँखें जलाकर पढ़ते रहे और एक रात में उनका भविष्य बाज़ार में सरेआम नीलाम हो गया। यह पहली बार नहीं है। 10 साल में…
Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, in a post on X said, "I heard the news about the NEET 2026 paper leak. It's not an exam anymore—NEET is now an auction. Many questions were being sold on WhatsApp 42 hours before the exam. Over 22 lakh children studied through sleepless nights all year, burning the midnight oil, and in one night, their future was openly auctioned off in the marketplace. This isn't the first time. In 10 years, 89 paper leaks—48 re-exams. Every time, the same promises, and then the same silence".
He stated, "Modi ji, when you pass the bill for every failure onto the public, the future of the poor's children gets included in that very bill. The trust of 22 lakh children has been shattered. And no one poses a greater threat to the dreams of India's youth than the Modi government. I stand with India's youth. This is an incredibly difficult time—I know. But this system won't stay like this. Together, we'll change it".
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