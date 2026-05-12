ETV Bharat / state

NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Following Paper Leak; NTA Security Measures Under Scanner

Kota: In a blow to lakhs of aspiring students, the NTA has announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam due to the leakage of the question paper. Even after the introduction of a foolproof security mechanism like GPS-tracked vehicles, radio frequency locking containers, and CCTV monitoring with AI, questions arise on the credibility of the biggest entrance examination conducted in centres.

Educationist Dev Sharma pointed out that even after a stringent chain of command wherein question papers were to be kept in banks' safes and 5G jammers installed at the exam centres, failure to implement HLCE’s 2024 recommendations has exposed NEET’s vulnerabilities.

These recommendations, which were sent by a panel headed by K. Radhakrishnan, the former ISRO chairman, comprised a whopping 184 pages in total and suggested a multi-level mode of examination, such as the JEE Advanced exam.

At present, the inquiry is concentrated on the pre-examination processes, since the leakage happened amid the surveillance conducted by NTA officials over the confidential printing process and the destruction of the wrong versions through “no-mobile” zones.