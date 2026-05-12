NEET-UG 2026 Cancelled Following Paper Leak; NTA Security Measures Under Scanner
Educationist Dev Sharma pointed out that even after a stringent chain of command, NEET’s vulnerabilities were exposed.
Published : May 12, 2026 at 9:52 PM IST
Kota: In a blow to lakhs of aspiring students, the NTA has announced the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 exam due to the leakage of the question paper. Even after the introduction of a foolproof security mechanism like GPS-tracked vehicles, radio frequency locking containers, and CCTV monitoring with AI, questions arise on the credibility of the biggest entrance examination conducted in centres.
Educationist Dev Sharma pointed out that even after a stringent chain of command wherein question papers were to be kept in banks' safes and 5G jammers installed at the exam centres, failure to implement HLCE’s 2024 recommendations has exposed NEET’s vulnerabilities.
These recommendations, which were sent by a panel headed by K. Radhakrishnan, the former ISRO chairman, comprised a whopping 184 pages in total and suggested a multi-level mode of examination, such as the JEE Advanced exam.
At present, the inquiry is concentrated on the pre-examination processes, since the leakage happened amid the surveillance conducted by NTA officials over the confidential printing process and the destruction of the wrong versions through “no-mobile” zones.
The analysts emphasise that the overwhelming desire of candidates to obtain MBBS seats can prompt them to seek help from cheating gangs, urging them to consider the limitation of test sittings for better management. Although the candidates are strictly screened and must adhere to an appropriate dress code, the technological developments in physiometry and examination testing suggested by the Radhakrishnan committee continue to be ignored. With the NTA preparing for another examination, all eyes are fixed on why the proposals of 2024 have been partially implemented.
Eligibility conditions may vary
For admission in MBBS, a minimum 75% aggregate marks in the 12th board (General, EWS, OBC) and 65% marks for the SC and ST categories should be applied.
Maximum attempts and the number of attempts to join NEET Advanced should be limited. Candidates should be given 1 attempt with 12th and 2 attempts after 12th, i.e., a total of 3 attempts. The question paper pattern of NEET Advanced is similar to that of JEE Advanced examinations.