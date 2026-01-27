ETV Bharat / state

NEET Student Misses Exam Due To Train Delay In UP; Railways Asked To Pay Rs 9 Lakh Fine

Basti: A student in Uttar Pradesh sued the railways after he missed her NEET exam due to the delayed arrival of the Intercity Superfast Train. In the lawsuit, the Consumer Forum Court found the student's allegations to be true and imposed a heavy fine of Rs. 9,10,000 on the railways.

Samriddhi, a resident of Pikaura Baks locality in the Kotwali police station area, was about to appear for the NEET exam. She was allotted an examination centre at Jaynarayan PG College in Lucknow. To reach the exam, she bought a ticket for the Intercity Superfast train from Basti. The scheduled arrival time in Lucknow was 11 am, but the train arrived two and a half hours late, while the student had to reach the examination hall by 12:30 pm. As a result, she missed her exam.

The aggrieved student took the matter to the Consumer Commission, and the railways had to bear the consequences. District Consumer Commission president and Judge Amarjeet Verma and member Ajay Prakash Singh imposed a total fine of Rs. 9,10,000 on the railways. The court also ordered that if the railway department delays in paying the compensation amount, it will have to pay an additional 12 per cent interest on the payment amount to the consumer.