ETV Bharat / state

NEET Student Falls From 4th Floor Of Kota Hostel, Survives After Hitting Power Lines

Kota: A 17-year-old female student from Bihar, who was preparing for the NEET-UG medical entrance examination, was severely injured after falling from the fourth floor of a hostel in Kota’s Landmark City area, officials said on Saturday.

The student, a native of Madhepura district in Bihar, had been living in Kota while preparing for the entrance examination. According to Kunhadi police, the incident took place on August 14 and was reported to the police by the hostel management.

Kunhadi Station House Officer Devesh Bhardwaj said the student survived the fall after becoming entangled in power lines. She was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment. She sustained injuries to her hands, legs and head, but her condition is currently stable.