NEET Student Falls From 4th Floor Of Kota Hostel, Survives After Hitting Power Lines
Police have not yet determined the cause of the incident. Investigators are awaiting her statement and are examining the circumstances surrounding the fall.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Kota: A 17-year-old female student from Bihar, who was preparing for the NEET-UG medical entrance examination, was severely injured after falling from the fourth floor of a hostel in Kota’s Landmark City area, officials said on Saturday.
The student, a native of Madhepura district in Bihar, had been living in Kota while preparing for the entrance examination. According to Kunhadi police, the incident took place on August 14 and was reported to the police by the hostel management.
Kunhadi Station House Officer Devesh Bhardwaj said the student survived the fall after becoming entangled in power lines. She was immediately taken to a private hospital for treatment. She sustained injuries to her hands, legs and head, but her condition is currently stable.
Her family members arrived in Kota after being informed about the incident. However, the student is not yet in a condition to give her statement, police said.
Cause of Fall Under Investigation
The circumstances leading to the incident remain unclear. A video purportedly showing the aftermath of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing the girl lying on the road as a crowd gathers around her before an ambulance arrives.
Police have not yet determined the cause of the incident. Investigators are awaiting her statement and are examining the circumstances surrounding the fall.
Also Read
After Kota, Dehradun and Prayagraj, Rahul Gandhi's Student Campaign 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' Moves to Pune