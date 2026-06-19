Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam, 19-Year-Old Youth Arrested In Rajasthan For Selling Fake Question Papers On Social Media
Bhilwara Police have arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly circulating and selling a fake Re-NEET examination paper online, reports Somdutt.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 10:41 AM IST
Bhilwara: Ahead of the June 21 NEET re-examination, Bhilwara Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly circulating and selling fake Re-NEET question papers through social media platforms.
The accused, identified as Akash, happens to be a resident of Rawatsar Kujla village in Rajasthan's Churu district. He was arrested following a raid in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Patel Nagar under Pratap Nagar police station area, officials said.
According to Pratap Nagar SHO Sunil Tada, the district administration is on high alert for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG re-examination.
Notably, Bhilwara SP Sagar Rana had issued strict instructions to ensure that the examination is conducted fairly and without any malpractice.
As part of these efforts, the District Special Branch of the SP Office received a confidential information through the I-Make Portal, which suggested that some anti-social elements had prepared a fake Re-NEET question paper and were selling it to youngsters through social media in an attempt to mislead them.
Acting on the tip-off, a special team led by the Pratap Nagar SHO conducted a surprise raid at a house in Patel Nagar during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.
Police said Akash was allegedly sending fake Re-NEET question papers online through social media when the raid was launched. He was immediately detained and formally arrested on Friday morning after preliminary questioning that continued throughout the night.
Further investigation is underway to ascertain if there are more persons involved and uncover the full extent of the network, Tada said.
Meanwhile, National Testing Agency (NTA), the exam conducting body, has asked students not to "be swayed by rumours of postponement or by the noise on social media". "Rely only on official communication from NTA. We want to reassure you that extensive arrangements are in place for a safe, secure and fair examination, in close coordination with relevant ministries, state governments and security agencies," the NTA said.
The agency said the integrity of this process "is our highest priority, and robust, multi-layered safeguards have been put in place". "Any attempt at malpractice will be dealt with firmly - because protecting honest, hardworking students is exactly what this is about," NTA said.
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