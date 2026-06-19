ETV Bharat / state

Ahead Of NEET Re-Exam, 19-Year-Old Youth Arrested In Rajasthan For Selling Fake Question Papers On Social Media

Bhilwara: Ahead of the June 21 NEET re-examination, Bhilwara Police on Friday arrested a 19-year-old youth for allegedly circulating and selling fake Re-NEET question papers through social media platforms.

The accused, identified as Akash, happens to be a resident of Rawatsar Kujla village in Rajasthan's Churu district. He was arrested following a raid in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Patel Nagar under Pratap Nagar police station area, officials said.

According to Pratap Nagar SHO Sunil Tada, the district administration is on high alert for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) UG re-examination.

Notably, Bhilwara SP Sagar Rana had issued strict instructions to ensure that the examination is conducted fairly and without any malpractice.

As part of these efforts, the District Special Branch of the SP Office received a confidential information through the I-Make Portal, which suggested that some anti-social elements had prepared a fake Re-NEET question paper and were selling it to youngsters through social media in an attempt to mislead them.