NEET Question Paper Leak Row: Rahul Gandhi's Kota Outreach Draws Mixed Reactions From Students
Many students welcomed Gandhi's intervention for affected candidates and NEET uncertainty while some questioned the political tone of the event | Manish Gautam reports.
Published : June 18, 2026 at 12:15 PM IST
Kota (Rajasthan): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kota, considered the country's coaching capital, to launch a nationwide campaign over the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) question paper leak controversy evoked mixed reactions from students preparing for competitive examinations.
While several students welcomed his intervention and support for candidates affected by the alleged NEET question paper leak and examination uncertainty, others questioned the political tone of the event and the manner in which student interactions were conducted.
Rahul Gandhi interacted with selected students during the programme on Wednesday and highlighted the pressures faced by aspirants preparing for examinations such as NEET, JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), UPSC (Union Public Service Commission), SSC (Staff Selection Commission) and RRB (Railway Recruitment Board). He argued that the current system places enormous financial and psychological burdens on students and their families.
However, reactions among students attending the event remained divided.
Mohit Meena, a student from Kota, said Rahul Gandhi had initially stated that the programme would not be political, but the discussion gradually shifted in that direction.
"Rahul Gandhi had said at the beginning that he would not speak politically. But as the programme progressed, much of the discussion appeared political. There were repeated allegations against the ruling party," Mohit said.
At the same time, he acknowledged that some of Rahul Gandhi's observations resonated with students.
"He pointed out that becoming a doctor or engineer is increasingly difficult for ordinary families and that the selection ratio in major examinations is extremely low. Those comments did reflect concerns many students have," he added.
Another student, also named Mohit Meena, felt that the participation of actual coaching students was limited.
"A large number of Congress workers and leaders were present near the stage. The issue was to interact with students, but only a handful got the opportunity to speak. Five students cannot represent the concerns of aspirants from across India because everyone faces different challenges. But then he interacted with parents too," he said.
Tawseef Alam, a NEET aspirant from Bihar who has been preparing in Kota's Talwandi area for the past year, viewed the programme positively.
"Rahul Gandhi came to discuss NEET and the struggles faced by students. He spoke about the distress caused by examination leaks, cancellations and the mental health pressures many candidates experience. These are genuine issues that deserve attention," Tausif said.
Expressing frustration over the present system, he said corruption and rising costs have added to students' difficulties.
"Students invest years of effort and substantial money in preparation. When controversies arise around examinations, it affects their confidence and future," he said.
Sisters Akanksha and Akshara, however, questioned the authenticity of the student interaction segment.
"The students who spoke on stage appeared very well prepared. When ordinary students share their experiences, they are usually emotional and spontaneous. If Rahul Gandhi wanted to understand our problems directly, he could have interacted with students randomly," Akanksha said.
Akshara echoed the sentiment. "My sister has been preparing for years and faces tremendous pressure. Many students are struggling emotionally. We expected a broader interaction with candidates," she said.
Akanksha Yadav, who has been preparing for NEET-UG for the past three years, supported Rahul Gandhi's decision to raise the NEET question paper leak issue.
"This year I felt confident about my performance and believed I had a strong chance of selection. Then reports of a paper leak emerged. It was devastating. Rahul Gandhi has at least raised the issue when many others have remained silent," she said.
She added that uncertainty surrounding the examination process had taken a severe emotional toll on many aspirants.
Students also expressed concern over the financial burden associated with competitive examinations. Several pointed out that families spend heavily on schooling, coaching institutes, hostel accommodation, transportation and study materials without any guarantee of success.
During the programme, Rahul Gandhi highlighted the intense competition in national-level examinations. Referring to NEET, he noted that nearly 22 lakh students appear for the examination while fewer than one lakh ultimately secure admission opportunities, describing the odds as extremely difficult.
Kota remains India's largest coaching hub, with an estimated 1.2 lakh students preparing annually for NEET and JEE through various coaching institutes.
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