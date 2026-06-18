ETV Bharat / state

NEET Question Paper Leak Row: Rahul Gandhi's Kota Outreach Draws Mixed Reactions From Students

A section of the crowd who attended Rahul Gandhi's nationawide camapaign over NEET row in Kota on Wednesday ( ETV Bharat )

Kota (Rajasthan): Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's visit to Kota, considered the country's coaching capital, to launch a nationwide campaign over the NEET (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test) question paper leak controversy evoked mixed reactions from students preparing for competitive examinations.

While several students welcomed his intervention and support for candidates affected by the alleged NEET question paper leak and examination uncertainty, others questioned the political tone of the event and the manner in which student interactions were conducted.

Rahul Gandhi interacted with selected students during the programme on Wednesday and highlighted the pressures faced by aspirants preparing for examinations such as NEET, JEE (Joint Entrance Examination), UPSC (Union Public Service Commission), SSC (Staff Selection Commission) and RRB (Railway Recruitment Board). He argued that the current system places enormous financial and psychological burdens on students and their families.

However, reactions among students attending the event remained divided.

Rahul Gandhi kicked off his campaign on the NEET paper leak and other issues plaguing the education sector, in Kota on Wednesday. (ETV Bharat)

Mohit Meena, a student from Kota, said Rahul Gandhi had initially stated that the programme would not be political, but the discussion gradually shifted in that direction.

"Rahul Gandhi had said at the beginning that he would not speak politically. But as the programme progressed, much of the discussion appeared political. There were repeated allegations against the ruling party," Mohit said.

At the same time, he acknowledged that some of Rahul Gandhi's observations resonated with students.

"He pointed out that becoming a doctor or engineer is increasingly difficult for ordinary families and that the selection ratio in major examinations is extremely low. Those comments did reflect concerns many students have," he added.

Another student, also named Mohit Meena, felt that the participation of actual coaching students was limited.

"A large number of Congress workers and leaders were present near the stage. The issue was to interact with students, but only a handful got the opportunity to speak. Five students cannot represent the concerns of aspirants from across India because everyone faces different challenges. But then he interacted with parents too," he said.