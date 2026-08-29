ETV Bharat / state

NEET-PG Aspirant Dies By Suicide In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old female NEET-PG aspirant allegedly died by suicide here on Saturday, a day before appearing for the examination, police said. The deceased, a native of Andhra Pradesh, who had completed her MBBS, ended her life by consuming an unknown poisonous substance in a room of a private hostel.

She was staying in the hostel and preparing for the NEET-PG examination for the past seven months and was to appear for exam on Sunday, a police official said.

A suicide note purportedly written by her was recovered from the room, in which she stated that she was suffering from depression since her intermediate education (class 11-12), the official said. She did not mention anything with regard to the NEET exam in the note, he added.

She was taking medication for depression, but it seems she was unable to overcome it and apparently due to which she committed suicide, police said.