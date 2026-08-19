NEET Paper Leak: Two Accused Withdraw Bail Applications From Fast Track Court In Delhi
The accused's advocate AP Singh said since investigation into the case is on, Dinesh Bival and Vikas Bival decided to withdraw their bail applications.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
New Delhi: Two of the accused in NEET paper leak case, withdrew their bail petitions from the fast track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday.
The accused's advocate AP Singh said since investigation into the case is on, Dinesh Bival and Vikas Bival decided to withdraw their bail applications. "They sought permission from the court to file fresh bail petitions later, which was accepted by Special Judge Ajay Gupta," Singh said.
Earlier, the court had permitted CBI to investigate the case. On August 12, the court had taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed by CBI against 13 accused. The individuals named as accused by the CBI include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Bival, Dinesh Bival, Vikas Bival, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
All of them are in judicial custody. The CBI had registered an FIR against the accused under sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, 303(2) of the BNA, sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and sections 10, 3, 4, 5, and 11 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
The court had refused permission to conduct a lie detector test on three of the accused including Mangilal Bival, Vikas Bival, and Dinesh Bival. During the chargesheet hearing, the CBI stated that an FIR was registered on May 12, and an investigation was immediately launched with the help of 72 officers and eight cyber forensic experts. The CBI conducted raids at 92 locations in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and other states. The first arrest in the case was made on May 13.
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