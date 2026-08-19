ETV Bharat / state

NEET Paper Leak: Two Accused Withdraw Bail Applications From Fast Track Court In Delhi

New Delhi: Two of the accused in NEET paper leak case, withdrew their bail petitions from the fast track court at Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday.

The accused's advocate AP Singh said since investigation into the case is on, Dinesh Bival and Vikas Bival decided to withdraw their bail applications. "They sought permission from the court to file fresh bail petitions later, which was accepted by Special Judge Ajay Gupta," Singh said.

Earlier, the court had permitted CBI to investigate the case. On August 12, the court had taken cognizance of the chargesheet filed by CBI against 13 accused. The individuals named as accused by the CBI include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Bival, Dinesh Bival, Vikas Bival, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.