NEET Paper Leak: Mastermind Involved In Construction Of Illegal Residential Complex In Maharashtra's Beed
The civic body of Beed said no permission was granted for the project and it will be demolished soon.
Published : May 20, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Beed: As investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak progresses, it has come to fore that its mastermind PV Kulkarni is involved in construction of a towering residential apartment building in Shahunagar locality of Maharashtra's Beed.
However, a report submitted by the Municipal Council's inspection team has revealed that no official permission was obtained for this construction project. The civic body's officer Shailesh Phadtare said the Beed Municipal Council intends to take strict action—including demolition—against the unauthorized structure.
Following receipt of a complaint, the Municipal Council's Town Planning Office and Property Tax Department conducted an inspection and inquiry, during which serious discrepancies and irregularities were uncovered. It was established that absolutely no permission of any kind had been secured for the construction.
It also came to fore that land had been encroached upon for the building. Municipal Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Phadse said demolition of the structure will be carried out soon.
Investigation into the scam had revealed that Kulkarni, a Chemistry Lecturer involved in the examination process on behalf of the National Testing Agency (NTA), had access to the question papers. During the last week of April, he allegedly mobilized students with the help of another accused, Manisha Waghmare, who was arrested by CBI on May 14, and conducted special coaching classes for these students at his residence in Pune.
During the special coaching classes, Kulkarni allegedly dictated the questions along with options and correct answers. The questions so dictated were handwritten by students in their notebooks and have exactly tallied with the actual question paper of the NEET-UG 2026 Examination held on May 3.
Kulkarni, originally belonging to Latur, had been arrested in Pune after thorough interrogation.
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