ETV Bharat / state

NEET Paper Leak: Mastermind Involved In Construction Of Illegal Residential Complex In Maharashtra's Beed

Beed: As investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak progresses, it has come to fore that its mastermind PV Kulkarni is involved in construction of a towering residential apartment building in Shahunagar locality of Maharashtra's Beed.

However, a report submitted by the Municipal Council's inspection team has revealed that no official permission was obtained for this construction project. The civic body's officer Shailesh Phadtare said the Beed Municipal Council intends to take strict action—including demolition—against the unauthorized structure.

Following receipt of a complaint, the Municipal Council's Town Planning Office and Property Tax Department conducted an inspection and inquiry, during which serious discrepancies and irregularities were uncovered. It was established that absolutely no permission of any kind had been secured for the construction.

It also came to fore that land had been encroached upon for the building. Municipal Chief Executive Officer Shailesh Phadse said demolition of the structure will be carried out soon.