ETV Bharat / state

NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Framing Of Charges, Verdict On November 18

New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its decision on framing charges against the accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the fast-track court has scheduled the pronouncement of the order for November 18.

The court heard arguments on Thursday on framing charges against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, the 14th accused in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a supplementary chargesheet against Suryavanshi, also known as Raj Suryavanshi, on October 14, 2026.

The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed a petition filed by accused Dhananjay Lokhande challenging his arrest. The high court had also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. Earlier, on August 22, the Rouse Avenue court had rejected Lokhande’s application seeking a copy of his arrest memo.

On August 14, the court had permitted the CBI to investigate the case further. On August 12, it had taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the agency against 13 accused.

The accused named in the chargesheet include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.