NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Case: Delhi Court Reserves Order On Framing Of Charges, Verdict On November 18
The court will pronounce its order on framing charges in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case after hearing arguments involving the 14th accused.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 2:35 PM IST
New Delhi: The Rouse Avenue Court has reserved its decision on framing charges against the accused in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. Special Judge Ajay Gupta of the fast-track court has scheduled the pronouncement of the order for November 18.
The court heard arguments on Thursday on framing charges against Sheshrao Bajrang Suryavanshi, the 14th accused in the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had filed a supplementary chargesheet against Suryavanshi, also known as Raj Suryavanshi, on October 14, 2026.
The Delhi High Court had earlier dismissed a petition filed by accused Dhananjay Lokhande challenging his arrest. The high court had also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on him. Earlier, on August 22, the Rouse Avenue court had rejected Lokhande’s application seeking a copy of his arrest memo.
On August 14, the court had permitted the CBI to investigate the case further. On August 12, it had taken cognisance of the chargesheet filed by the agency against 13 accused.
The accused named in the chargesheet include Yash Yadav, Mangilal Biwal, Dinesh Biwal, Vikas Biwal, Shubham Khairnar, Dhananjay Lokhande, Prahlad Kulkarni, Tejas Harshad Kumar, Dr Manoj Shirure, Shivraj Raghunath Motegaonkar, Manisha Waghmare, Manisha Mandhare, and Manisha Sanjay Havaldar.
The CBI registered the case under sections 315(5), 318(4), 61(2), 238, 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Sections 13(2) and 13(1)(a) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 10, 3, 4, 5, and 11 of the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act.
During the chargesheet proceedings, the CBI told the court that an FIR was registered on May 12, after which an investigation was launched with the assistance of 72 officers and eight cyber forensic experts. The agency conducted raids at 92 locations across Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, and other states.
The first arrest in the case was made on May 13.
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